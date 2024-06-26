Hapag-Lloyd is partnering with ZeroNorth for the energy transition of its fleet

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Danish company ZeroNorth,
company created with the aim of developing solutions to facilitate the
energy transition of shipping. The purpose of the agreement is to
launch a new digital solution for the procurement of
marine fuels and for the planning of marine
bunkering, allowing the German shipping carrier to reduce the
fuel costs and decrease operating costs. Jan
Christensen, senior director Global Fuel Purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd,
explained that, together with ZeroNorth, the German company will be
'able to achieve a significant result on the
with which we plan and purchase our bunker, which is
by far the greatest leverage we can put on the
service of our decarbonisation ambitions'.