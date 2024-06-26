Marsa Maroc will operate the East Container Terminal of the new port of Nador West Med
It will have an annual traffic capacity of 3.4 million TEUs
Casablanca
June 26, 2024
The Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc will manage the
East Container Terminal of the new port of Nador West Med which will have
an annual traffic capacity of 3.4 million TEUs. The
The concession contract will have a duration of 25 years.
The terminal will have areas of 70 hectares and a quay of
1,520 linear meters that will be equipped with 15 cranes
ship-to-shore and which will have a depth of
Depth of -18 meters. The contribution in terms of investment from
part of Marsa Maroc is estimated at €200 million.
According to forecasts, the East Container Terminal will enter into
service in 2027.
Marsa Maroc is 35% owned by its compatriot
Tanger Med which operates the port of Tanger Med, while 30% is
free float on the Stock Exchange, 25% is held by the
Moroccan State and the remaining share from insurance companies and
pension funds.
The project for the construction of the new port of
Nador West Med dates back about 25 years
(
of the 8th
July 2009). The aim of the initiative is to achieve
a second large container port also active in other segments of
traffic and operating mainly in the traffic segment
container transhipment facilities such as the port of Tanger Med where
Marsa Maroc itself is present in the management of the Container
Terminal 3 as the majority shareholder (50% of the capital plus
a share) of the Tanger Alliance joint venture together with the
Hapag-Lloyd (10% of the capital) and Eurogate terminal operators
(20%) and Contship Italia (20%).
