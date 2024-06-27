Assarmatori has strengthened its structure with the entry of
Simone Parizzi in the role of Head of Technology
Naval, Maritime Safety and Environment, and Mattia Canevari as
Head of Energy Transition and Regulation
Maritime. Parizzi is a naval engineer with extensive experience
at classification, shipbuilding and shipbuilding societies,
dealing with all issues related to the technical aspects and
ship security and related to the protection of
of the marine environment and the use of new technologies and
new fuels linked to the decarbonisation process of the
maritime sector. Canevari is a management engineer with a
professional history of over twenty years in the maritime sector of
ferry-cruise; deals with transport policy, cabotage and
Motorways of the Sea and energy transition with particular focus on
reference to alternative fuels.
In addition, since last February, the European Affairs Office
of the shipowners' association in Brussels is led by Cesare
Crocini, with a decade of activity in the
national and Community institutions, through the Council of Ministers,
Liguria to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, before landing
in the European Parliament.
On the occasion of the announcement of the inclusion in the structure of
Parizzi, Canevari and Crocini, Assarmatori expressed a
thanks to Enrico Allieri, who has retired, for
the contribution of passion and expertise provided to the association in
these years.