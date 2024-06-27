On July 1st, the first version of the Sardinia Port Community System will become operational

Today in Cagliari the Port System Authority of the Sea
of Sardinia presented the new Sardinia Port to operators
Community System (SPCS), the new telematics platform that will enter
fully operational from 1 July with the start of the
data exchange with other systems in use by the Harbour Masters, Customs
and, above all, with the inclusion of the formalities of
Declaration of ships arriving and departing in the eight ports of
competence of the PSA by the shipping companies or
shipping agents. The system will then be subjected to subsequent
and consistent implementations.
The portal, acquired at no cost through the formula of the
re-use of software supplied to other administrations (in this case,
the PSA of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea) and extended to all
will introduce a gradual, but decisive,
change in the way data is shared between
actors of the Sardinian port system (public bodies, terminal operators,
shippers, shipping agents, freight forwarders, hauliers,
etc.). With this first version of the SPCS, the aim will be to
Substantial reduction in the time required to draw up and submit
administrative procedures for the arrival and departure of ships and,
not secondary, to a harmonization of production and sharing
statistical data on port traffic.
The entire evolutionary phase of the SPCS has been financed by
one million euros of PNRR funds and will be punctuated by a
timetable defined by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
for the development of the National Logistics Platform, which
It is to be completed by 2026.
"Today, in line with the times and the indications of the Ministry
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport - explained the President
of the Port Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, on the occasion of the
Introducing the new platform - we deliver to the community
of the Sardinian System: a powerful working tool
easy to use, but with enormous potential in terms of
reduction of processing and transmission times
ship practices in accordance with current regulations. The SPCS, which we have
acquired free of charge for reuse by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern, whom I sincerely thank for the fruitful
collaboration, will allow us, in line with the other Authorities
of the Italian Port System, to harmonise and focus on a
single portal all information relating to maritime traffic and
to make them usable for administrative and
analysis, for the exchange of data with other entities operating in the port
and, above all, to feed the large container of the
National Logistics Platform'.