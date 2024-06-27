Paolo Pessina will be the new president of Federagenti

Paolo Pessina, outgoing president of the Agents Association
seafarers of Genoa, is the new president of Federagenti, the
National Federation of Shipping Agents and Agents.
Initially, Pessina will work alongside the incumbent president
Alessandro Santi, who will end his term on 25 October.
mandate and formally pass the baton to the new
chairman.
"The assembly of Federagenti, which met yesterday in Rome,
underlined Alessandro Santi - deliberated unanimously
in an absolutely cohesive way that the new president will be
Paolo Pessina. With great satisfaction we have demonstrated once again
as much as Federagenti on the national shipping scene
represents a unicum in terms of compactness and effectiveness of vision".
Pessina, who has a degree in economics and business, has a wealth of experience in
in the port sector, as well as
intermodal traffic. Trained in Angelo's Contship Group
Ravano, Pessina has developed specific skills over the years
in the ship-port relationship. In the four years at the top of Assagenti
Among other things, Genoa has dedicated a concentrated effort to
in the affirmation of the figure of the agent and the agent
maritime sector, as a strategic central link at the interface between
ship and port, between sea and land.
"My priority goal," Pessina said
will be to encourage a compacting of the category on
major objectives concerning the efficiency of the port offer,
the competitiveness of the Italian system and the importance of
fundamental role of the category'.