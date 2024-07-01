testata inforMARE
Cerca
02 July 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:43 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
The provisions on test plates for new vehicles are likely to damage the activity of port companies
Assiterminal and ANCIP do not take into account the problems generated in the context of port operations
Genova
July 1, 2024
Terminal operators' and port companies' associations have highlighted that new motor vehicles not yet registered that are disembarked and embarked in ports shall be considered as all merchandise effects, while the recent provisions governing the Authorisation for the test circulation of these vehicles risks to remove port companies and authorised undertakings for this type of operation.

In a note, the Italian Port & Terminal Association Operators (Assiterminal) and the National Association of Companies Port Enterprises (ANCIP) have denounced the effects on these companies produced by the circular of 2 May 2024 of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (Department for Infrastructure and Transport) Transport and Navigation - Directorate-General for Motorization) which provided the relevant operational indications the new provisions on the test circulation of vehicles, and in particular the provisions providing for a number of the maximum number of authorisations that can be issued to each of the persons authorised to hold the authorisation to test circulation, which must be commensurate with the number of employees as well as the number of employees participate in the business on a permanent basis.

'The new provisions, as drafted and applied (also in the light of the operating instructions) - have explained Assiterminal and ANCIP - do not seem to take due account of the of the relevant issues generated by them in the context of the port operations and services pursuant to Article 16 of the Law of 28 January 1994, No 84, with specific regard to port undertakings, or for this purpose authorised to carry out vehicle handling activities (goods) disembarking or embarking from ships, which in the various ports Italians take care of the handling and shuttle of the cars not yet registered (so-called "cars in the policy"); These vehicles - the associations have specified - are at all effects "goods" unloading/embarking on ships and in similar to any other type of goods, such as This is therefore also subject to appropriate insurance coverage of the ship cargo. These vehicles, in fact, arrive at the ports on board of ro-ro vessels and, prior to placing on the market, of the automotive industry, need to be loaded/unloaded and stored temporarily in port areas, i.e. in back-port areas outside the port operating areas, while waiting for the next transport to dealerships by car transporters. At it context, test circulation is/was indispensable for Port companies (authorised pursuant to Article 16 of Law no. 84/1994) on the road route (public, operational, mixed) It connects the port operational areas to the parking areas cars, usually located outside the port operating context; so much, also in view of the fact that the cars covered by the insurance must be transported employees of port companies and may not be loaded onto car transporters in the (limited) operational areas so as not to give rise to congestion and dangerous operational interference'.

Specifying that, therefore, 'the various port undertakings affected by this type of processing currently have a number of test plates that takes into account the high volume of vehicles to be handled on the occasion of the arrival/departure of vessels', The two associations pointed out that the recent provisions, 'As a result of the parameterisation of the low number of employees of these undertakings', will lead to 'a significant reduction (indeed, a real reduction) in the number of test driving licences that can be issued to the port undertakings'.

"This phenomenon - underlined Assiterminal and ANCIP - will entail the following risks for the port sector as a whole, serious and concrete problems: slowing down the execution of operations with a consequent lengthening of the duration of the activities loading/unloading of the cars covered by the policy and reduction of the productivity guaranteed today by port users in the automotive sector; Increased dwell time of ships Ro-Ro in ports as well as delays compared to current timing, with negative effects on the - already limited - accommodation capacity of port facilities; traffic jam of port operating areas - already limited in the most Italian airports -, with an increased risk of accidents and/or damage to persons and/or things operating there and/or present during the execution of port activities; loss of job opportunities for port companies, which will not be able to continue to ensure the same operational standards and will need to suffer the initiatives of the chargers/receivers of the cars in policy, with negative effects on the competitiveness of port companies themselves (and Italian ports in general) as well as employment levels and local social dynamics'.

Assiterminal and ANCIP have therefore called for the exemption of port undertakings from the application of the rules laid down for the authorisation of test driving, pursuant to art. 1 of the Presidential Decree 474/2001, if the activity of transferring vehicles takes place within the port areas or in the immediate areas of the and the parameterization of the number of test plates - leasable to them - the number of employees of each company.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Spread 41 million euros to improve competitiveness of Italian ports
Rome
Resources also to make the rail and modal transfer more efficient within the scallots
LOGISTICS
Maersk withdraws from race to acquire German DB Schenker
Copenhagen
Clerc : identified "areas of challenge in the perspective of an integration"
PORTS
Provisions on the licence plates of new vehicles are likely to damage the activity of port businesses
Genoa
Assiterminal and ANCIP, do not take into account the issues generated in the context of port operations
INDUSTRY
The Danish government has set up a working group to ensure that the national shipping industry continues to be a leader
Copenhagen
PORTS
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach invest in order to equip charging stations for electric trucks
Los Angeles
Allocated 25 million as part of the Clean Air Action Plan
SHIPPING
Acica rentals two new ro-pax ships that will ship from 2027 on routes between Italy and Greece
Athens
Agreement with Swedish Stena RoRo that includes unit purchase options
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles will enhance its capacity in the cruises segment
Los Angeles
Call for proposals for a new terminal and for the renovation of the World Cruise Center
In May, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.5%
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.5%
Beijing
The only containers increased by 8.2%
Crystal commissions two new high-end and next-generation cruise ships at Fincantieri
CRUISES
Crystal commissions two new high-end and next-generation cruise ships at Fincantieri
Munich / Trieste
The agreement includes an option for a third unit
ASSOCIATIONS
Gianluca Croce is the new president of Assagents
Genoa
Gianluca Croce is the new president of Assagents
Vice presidents have been named Aldo Negri, Roberto De Marchi, Carolina Villa and Maurizio Gozzi.
ASSOCIATIONS
Paolo Pessina will be the new president of the Federagents
Rome
Paolo Pessina will be the new president of the Federagents
The witness passage will take place on October 25, when Alessandro Santi will cease his term in office.
PORTS
The first July will become operational the first version of the Sardinia Port Community System
Cagliari
The new telematics platform was presented today in Cagliari
Le Aziende informano
ABB completa l'acquisizione del business di routing meteorologico di DTN per la navigazione
La transazione è stata completata oggi, in seguito a un precedente annuncio di accordo con il gruppo globale di dati e analisi DTN
ACCIDENTS
Houthi allegedly targeted two other MSC container carriers
Portsmouth / Tampa
The ships have regularly continued their journey
INDUSTRY
Commesse for 63.4 million to Somec in cruise ship segment
St. Vendemian
These are units intended for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Disney Cruise Line
Marsa Maroc will operate the Container Terminal East of the new port of Nador West Med
PORTS
Marsa Maroc will operate the Container Terminal East of the new port of Nador West Med
Casablanca
Will have an annual traffic capacity of 3.4 million teu
PORTS
R-Logitech will come out of Euroports and be replaced by a new private majority shareholder
Kallo
The investment companies PMV and SFPIM have temporarily boosted their shares
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd cooperates with ZeroNorth for the energy transition of its fleet
In February, Carnival reported revenue and record number of passengers.
CRUISES
In February, Carnival reported revenue and record number of passengers.
Miami
The crucieristic group predicts that strong growth will continue in 2025
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Romanian ports increased by 16.1%
Bucharest
Strong drop in loads from and for Italy
COMPANIES
Paolo d' Amico has been confirmed as president of the Italian Naval Register
Genoa
Renewed the mandate for the four-year term 2024-2027
FINANCE
Hamburg Commercial Bank has acquired the portfolio in the NIBC's naval credit segment
Hamburg / L ' Hague
It has a value of 992 million
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in German ports increased by 5.2%
Wiesbaden
The overall volume of goods decreased by -1.1%
US Secretary to the Navy enthusiastic about the acquisition of Philly Shipyard by Hanwha
SHIPYARDS
US Secretary to the Navy enthusiastic about the acquisition of Philly Shipyard by Hanwha
Washington
He is the first Korean shipbuilder to land on American shores and-he specified-I am sure it will not be the last
ASSOCIATIONS
Grimaldi (ALIS) : to intervene on the European ETS Directive in order not to create a distortion of modal competition and a geographical distortion
Rome
We hope that the proposal of the ICS to establish a Research and Development Fund will be taken into account.
SHIPYARDS
Hanwha enters the U.S. Jones Act market by buying American shipbuilder Philly Shipyard
Seoul / Philadelphia
Agreement worth 100 million dollars
SHIPYARDS
Viking orders Fincantieri to build two cruise ships of 54mila tsl
Trieste
They will be able to host 998 passengers and will be delivered between 2028 and 2029
The traffic of goods in French ports is returning to growth
PORTS
The traffic of goods in French ports is returning to growth
Paris
Increase in the volumes of cargoes handled in all major shades in the first three months of 2024
PORTS
Filt Cgil and Fit Cisl have staged a strike in ports on 4 and July 5
Rome
"The absolute need to reach the renewal of the Ccnl is the absolute necessity," he said.
PORTS
Okay to the functional rebalancing of the Venice Terminal Passenger concession whose duration has been extended by ten years
Venice
Commitment to invest over 19 million euros. Port of Chioggia, approved the concession to SO.RI.MA. (F2I Holding Portuale)
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -0.6% percent and in Savona's port, it grew by 9.6% percent.
Genoa / La Spezia
The Liguria Region has approved the Strategic Development Plan related to the ZLS "Porto and Retroport of Spezia"
PORTS
Seven days of mobilisation in Italian ports early next month
Rome
Uiltransport, irresponsible of the attitude of the data-based parties in the negotiation for the renewal of the Ccnl of ports
TRUCKING
Trade unions call for a meeting on the congestion fee demanded by the drivers operating with the port of Genoa
Genoa
Final free route in India to the project for the construction of a large container port in Vadhavan
PORTS
Final free route in India to the project for the construction of a large container port in Vadhavan
New Delhi
It will have an annual capacity of 23.2 million teu
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The UIRR is dissatisfed with the position of the EU Council on the proposal for a regulation on the capacity of the railway infrastructure
Brussels
The association continues to call for a more coordinated approach at the international level
LEGISLATION
Russian (Conftransport) : differentiated autonomy is likely to undermine the competitiveness of the national economic system
Rome
It is concerned that the law was approved in complete lack of definition of the Essential Levels of Prestation with reference to ports, airports and major infrastructure.
PORTS
In the first five months of 2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste increased by 5.6%
Trieste
Increase generated by liquid bulk bulk (+ 11.6%). In decline miscellaneous goods (-3.4%) and dry bulk (-78.5%)
PORTS
Extension of the non-start-up allowance for the docks of Gioia Tauro and Taranto airports
Rome / Gioia Tauro / Taranto
The Confirmed Ima confirmed for another nine months
Grimaldi : The growing protectionism, but also EU ETS and the CBAM of Europe, create obstacles to world trade
TRADE
Grimaldi : The growing protectionism, but also EU ETS and the CBAM of Europe, create obstacles to world trade
Montreal
The failure of global institutions such as the WTO-denounced the president of the WTO-further aggravate this problem.
PORTS
Last month the port of Barcelona handled 343mila containers (+ 13.7%)
Barcelona
Always high the growth of transshipped containers (+ 24.3%)
PORTS
Work on the restoration of the operation for the ro-ro traffic of the Red Banchina in the port of Salerno
PORTS
Port of Ancona, border control post authorised for controls on products of non-animal origin
Ancona
Garofalo : new growth opportunities related to the traffic of these products
PORTS
Last month, containerized traffic in Hong Kong's port fell by -3.1% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first five months of 2024, the decline was -4.6% percent.
ENVIRONMENT
EU's 570 million euro zone to incentivise the use of cold ironing in ports-France 570
Brussels
MOURNING
General Claudio Graziano, president of the Fincantieri group, has died.
Rome / Trieste
From 2015 to 2018 he had been Chief of Staff of Defence
COMPANIES
A consortium led by STAR Capital will acquire V. Group
London
The transaction will be completed at the beginning of next autumn.
SHIPPING
Italy's index of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
Italy's index of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
Geneva
For the first three national ports it results in growth in Genoa (+ 5.5%) and La Spezia (+ 12.8%) and decreasing in Gioia Tauro (-4.4%)
COMPANIES
Hapag-Lloyd reiterates its own terminalist division
Hamburg
A Hanseatic Global Terminals make 20 container terminals in 11 nations
SHIPPING
ADNOC Logistics & Services orders in Korea 8-10 new liquefied natural gas vessels
Abu Dhabi
They will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr is alarmed at the reduction of DB Cargo services for intermodal transport
Frankfurt am Main
The company is looking for alternative partners
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build a fourth NFS submarine for the Italian Navy Navy
Trieste
Commits of the value of 500 million euros
AVIATION
MSC ready to acquire 15% of ADR in Genoa Airport
Genoa
The shipowner group has submitted a binding proposal to buy
LEGISLATION
Four major critical areas in view of the entry into force of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation
Rome
Workshop on the theme of the Young Group of Confitweapon
SHIPPING
Technical Varo of the second of the four GNV ro-pax ships under construction in China
Genoa
The "GNV Orion", of 52,000 tons tsl, will be taken over in the summer of 2025
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ASSOCIATIONS
Assshipowners have strengthened their structure
Rome
Insertion into the organic of Simone Parizzi, Mattia Canevari and Cesare Crocini
LOGISTICS
Japan's MOL acquires 25% of the logistics company Tanzaniana Alistair Group
Tokyo
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, over four million euros destined for new mediums of less environmental impact
Ravenna
A ban on the replacement of the means currently operating in the quay
SHIPYARDS
Rosetti Marino, new committed for offshore EPC activities worth more than 400 million euros
Ravenna
It envisages the realization of the topside of the gas production platform that will be installed off the coast of Libya
LOGISTICS
They return to grow the revenues of the FedEx express courier
Memphis
In the coming months, a continuation of the current positive trend is expected.
ASSOCIATIONS
Assagents analyzes the impact on maritime traffic of the geopolitical crises in place
Genoa
SHIPPING
On July 9 Adria Ferries will inaugurate a new ferry line between Italy and Montenegro
Ancona
Biweekly service between the ports of Ancona and Bar
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
State Railways and Eni continue cooperation in the field of alternative fuels
Rome
SHIPPING
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will have 72% of the capital of Gearbulk
Tokyo
You will acquire an additional 23% held by Halberton Holding (Jebsen family)
EDUCATION
The Young Shipowners Group of Confitarma launches the website ItalianSeafarers
Rome
Presented the training opportunities offered by the companies and the ITS foundations
CRUISES
In 2023, passengers on MSC Crusere ships nearly doubled.
Geneva
The Explora Journeys business also started in August.
LOGISTICS
EQT Infrastructure VI fund buys Constellation Cold Logistics
Stockholm / London
Owns and operates 26 refrigerated warehouses in Western Europe and Scandinavia
LOGISTICS
UPS sells logistics company Coyote Logistics to RXO for more than a billion dollars
Charlotte / Atlanta
In 2023 the asset ceded generated a turnover of 3.2 billion
SHIPPING
CMA CGM restructure services in the Mediterranean
Marseille
Changes to the Euronaf and TMX 2 lines scaling several Italian ports
LOGISTICS
The only retroport of the port of La Spezia is that of Santo Stefano Magra
The Spezia
Shipping agents and shipping agents and customs officers who say no to the hypothesis of other corridors said.
PORTS
Warriors (AdSP Livorno) : The TDT terminal must maintain its own merceological vocation
Livorno
We expect Grimaldi to develop plans to promote a real growth of containerized traffickers.
Emanuele Grimaldi has been re-elected as president of the International Chamber of Shipping
ASSOCIATIONS
Emanuele Grimaldi has been re-elected as president of the International Chamber of Shipping
Montreal
Confirmed for another two-year term
ASSOCIATIONS
Lorenzo Giacobbe is the new president of the Young People's Group of Assagents
Genoa
It will be joined by Vice Presidents Pietro Abbona and Andrea Pompei
PORTS
The ports of Trieste and Monfalcone are allied with those of Cartagena, Riga and North Sea Port
Trieste
EDUCATION
Report on work in liguri ports
Genoa
It was carried out by the Italian Academy of Mercantile Academy
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal transport of prefabricated in concrete from Tuscany to Sardinia
Arezzo
Collaboration between the Baraclit Group, the Logistic Pole of the FS Group and the GMake Group
PORTS
It continues the growth of containerized transhipment traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Valencia
Algeciras / Valencia
In May in the two shelves the transshipment containers increased by 8.4% and 12.0%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr, in 2025, will double in Germany the costs of using rail lines for the transport of goods
Frankfurt am Main
Krebs : in the worst case we will stop transport
ASSOCIATIONS
They rise to 88 the companies associated with Assiterminal
Genoa
Membership of seven new companies
COMPANIES
Brothers Cosulich acquired the genovese Slavetti Enzo
Genoa
It operates in the field of production and sales of hardware products for the shipbuilding and nautical industry
ACCIDENTS
Likely sinking of the renaissance Tutor attacked by the Houthis
Portsmouth
Signaled the sighting at sea of debris and hydrocarbon chiaths
LEGISLATION
EU Council agrees to its position on new regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency
Brussels
Also adopted the general approach on the regulation on the use of the capacity of the railway infrastructure
PORTS
The Council of State has also rejected the appeal from the Gioia Tauro oil company
Joy Tauro
The port institution had rejected the concession instances put forward by the company
SHIPYARDS
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will build the first two Japanese ro-ro ships to methanol
Tokyo
They will have a capacity of about 2,300 motor vehicles
SHIPPING
MSC restructure links between the Western Mediterranean and Canada
Geneva
Merger of two services
SHIPPING
New Mediterranean Service-East Coast USA of the MSC
Geneva
Will have weekly frequency
PORTS
On June 24, the Port Community System of the ports of Campania will be activated
Naples
The digital platform will be equipped with additional tools by 2026
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in Greek ports grew by 1.0%
The Piraeus
Passenger in growth of 6.4%
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -8.2%
Long Beach
In the first five months of 2024, there was an increase of 10.0%
LOGISTICS
In 2023 the turnover of MIS-Mai Intermodal Service grew by 28.5%
Aquanegra Cremonese
Handling 2.3 million tons of cargo
TRUCKING
Spearport, contingent arrivals in the port of Genova to a number of vehicles that can actually be served
SHIPYARDS
Continues the growth of prices of new shipbuilding
Copenhagen
We reduce the consistency of the container order portfolio
PORTS
In May, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by -3.4% percent.
Los Angeles
Waiting for the recovery of growth in summer
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
PORTS
The work of consolidation of the first tank of the Darsena Europe has arrived at 60%.
Livorno
Completion is expected by the end of the year
PORTS
Piacenza has resigned as Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea
Genoa / Rome
The subenters Admiral Massimo Seno
ACCIDENTS
The means of the Trieste Coast Guard rescue a motonave of the APT Gorizia
Trieste
Rescued from 76 people on board
YACHTING
The Italian Sea Group has completed the divestment of the Viareggio nautical yard
Marina di Carrara
It was sold to Next Yacht Group for 21 million euros
COMPANIES
Eni has ceded 10% percent of Saipem's share capital.
San Donato Milanese
The counter-value was about 393 million euros.
ACCIDENTS
Restored full navigability in the access channel to the port of Baltimore
Baltimore
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Assoports and SRM publish a new update of the report "Port Infographics"
Rome
Focus on maritime trades and fleets, alternative fuels and the employment of women in ports
COMPANIES
Renewed the Board of Directors of Maritime Stations
Genoa
Indication of Edoardo Monzani's confirmation to the role of president
SHIPPING
In May the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines grew by 46.2% and 40.1%
Keelung / Taipei
In the first five months of 2024 recorded increases of 27.0% and 17.5%
TRUCKING
Port of Genoa, Spediporto and Fedespedi call for truck drivers to freeze congestion fee
Genoa
CRUISES
DFDS will sell its own mini cruises to Gotlandsbolaget
Copenhagen / Visby
The divestment will include the ships "Crown Seaways" and "Pearl Seaways" built in 1994 and 1989
PORTS
Second report from the Fedespedi Studies Center on the Suez Crisis
Milan
In the Mediterranean, take advantage of ports closest to Gibraltar
COMPANIES
Finsea renews its identity brand identity
Genoa
The structure of the group split into three main business units : Finsea-Shipping agency, Finsea-Land transport and Finsea-Global logistics
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
MEETINGS
Conference on the safety and optimisation of the flow of passengers in ports and borders
Rome
Organized by the ICSA Foundation, it will be held on June 12 in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Megapuerto de Chancay: Autoridad Portuaria decidió retirar demanda por exclusividad del futuro terminal
(Latina Noticias)
How multinational shipping lines frustrates growth of African counterparts
(Vanguard)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
SHIPPING
Accelleron has signed a five-year deal with Large Ships Fast
Baden / Genoa
Maintenance and assistance to the more than 100 turboblowers installed on the fleet's 28 ships
PORTS
In May the container traffic in the port of Singapore amounted to 3.5 million teu (+ 3.6%)
Singapore
In the first five months of 2024, 16.9 million teu (+ 7.7%) were handled.
ASSOCIATIONS
On July 17 in Rome, the assembly of the Italian Terminalist Terminalist Association will be held in Rome.
Genoa
It will be preceded 16 by a private event between networking and art
SHIPPING
Last month Evergreen's revenue grew by 40.3% percent
Taipei
In the first five months of 2024, the increase was 36.2% percent.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Spain's Pérez y Cía. bought the EUCONSA compatril
Madrid
Is specialized in intermodal transport in bulk of chemical and petrochemical products
SHIPPING
Suez Canal, continuation of discounts policy applied to ships in transit
Ismailia
Maritime traffic is still more than halved compared to last year.
MEETINGS
Conference on the safety and optimisation of the flow of passengers in ports and borders
Rome
Organized by the ICSA Foundation, it will be held on June 12 in Rome
PORTS
The significant increase in container traffic in the port of Barcelona continued in April.
Barcelona
Transhipment traffic alone has grown by 73.9%
JOBS
Piero Lazzeri has been reappointed president of Sanilog
Rome
Walter Barbieri has been appointed vice-president of the fund for the next three years.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile