The provisions on test plates for new vehicles are likely to damage the activity of port companies
Assiterminal and ANCIP do not take into account the problems generated in the context of port operations
Genova
July 1, 2024
Terminal operators' and port companies' associations have
highlighted that new motor vehicles not yet registered that
are disembarked and embarked in ports shall be considered as
all merchandise effects, while the recent provisions governing the
Authorisation for the test circulation of these vehicles risks
to remove port companies and
authorised undertakings for this type of operation.
In a note, the Italian Port & Terminal Association
Operators (Assiterminal) and the National Association of Companies
Port Enterprises (ANCIP) have denounced the effects on
these companies produced by the circular of 2 May 2024 of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (Department for Infrastructure and Transport)
Transport and Navigation - Directorate-General for
Motorization) which provided the relevant operational indications
the new provisions on the test circulation of
vehicles, and in particular the provisions providing for a number of
the maximum number of authorisations that can be issued to each of the
persons authorised to hold the authorisation to
test circulation, which must be commensurate with the number of
employees as well as the number of employees
participate in the business on a permanent basis.
'The new provisions, as drafted and
applied (also in the light of the operating instructions) - have
explained Assiterminal and ANCIP - do not seem to take due account of the
of the relevant issues generated by them in the context of the
port operations and services pursuant to Article 16 of the Law of 28 January 1994,
No 84, with specific regard to port undertakings, or for this purpose
authorised to carry out vehicle handling activities
(goods) disembarking or embarking from ships, which in the various ports
Italians take care of the handling and shuttle of the
cars not yet registered (so-called "cars in the policy");
These vehicles - the associations have specified - are at all
effects "goods" unloading/embarking on ships and in
similar to any other type of goods, such as
This is therefore also subject to appropriate insurance coverage of the
ship cargo. These vehicles, in fact, arrive at the ports on board
of ro-ro vessels and, prior to placing on the market,
of the automotive industry, need to be loaded/unloaded and stored
temporarily in port areas, i.e. in back-port areas
outside the port operating areas, while waiting for the next
transport to dealerships by car transporters. At it
context, test circulation is/was indispensable for
Port companies (authorised pursuant to Article 16 of Law no.
84/1994) on the road route (public, operational, mixed)
It connects the port operational areas to the parking areas
cars, usually located outside the
port operating context; so much, also in view of the
fact that the cars covered by the insurance must be transported
employees of port companies and may not
be loaded onto car transporters in the (limited) operational areas so as not to
give rise to congestion and dangerous operational interference'.
Specifying that, therefore, 'the various port undertakings
affected by this type of processing currently have
a number of test plates that takes into account the high volume of
vehicles to be handled on the occasion of the arrival/departure of vessels',
The two associations pointed out that the recent provisions,
'As a result of the parameterisation of the low number of
employees of these undertakings', will lead to 'a
significant reduction (indeed, a real reduction) in the number of
test driving licences that can be issued to the
port undertakings'.
"This phenomenon - underlined Assiterminal and ANCIP
- will entail the following risks for the port sector as a whole,
serious and concrete problems: slowing down the execution of operations
with a consequent lengthening of the duration of the activities
loading/unloading of the cars covered by the policy and reduction of the
productivity guaranteed today by port users in the
automotive sector; Increased dwell time of ships
Ro-Ro in ports as well as delays compared to current
timing, with negative effects on the - already limited -
accommodation capacity of port facilities; traffic jam
of port operating areas - already limited in the
most Italian airports -, with an increased risk of
accidents and/or damage to persons and/or things operating there and/or present
during the execution of port activities; loss of
job opportunities for port companies, which will not be able to
continue to ensure the same operational standards and will need to
suffer the initiatives of the chargers/receivers of the cars in
policy, with negative effects on the competitiveness of
port companies themselves (and Italian ports in general) as well as
employment levels and local social dynamics'.
Assiterminal and ANCIP have therefore called for the exemption of
port undertakings from the application of the rules laid down for
the authorisation of test driving, pursuant to art. 1 of the
Presidential Decree 474/2001, if the activity of transferring vehicles
takes place within the port areas or in the immediate areas of the
and the parameterization of the number of test plates -
leasable to them - the number of employees of
each company.
