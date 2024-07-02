The decline in container traffic in the port of Piraeus continues

Last May, traffic growth continued
of containers handled in the port terminals belonging to the
Chinese group COSCO Shipping Ports, an increase that - as in the previous months
previous - was driven by higher volumes
containerized vessels made in ports in China, while
the decline in growth recorded in the
foreign ports, to which the decrease in traffic in
located in the Mediterranean, perhaps as a result of the
redistribution of containerised flows between Asia and Europe
due to the sharp drop in ship transits in the Suez Canal
Attacks on commercial maritime traffic
led by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the Red Sea region and
of the Gulf of Aden.
Specifically, in May 2024 the terminals of the group's network
handled a total of 9.64 million TEUs, with a
+5.4% increase over the same month last year, of which
6.76 million TEUs handled in China (+6.9%) and 2.87 million
TEUs in foreign terminals (+1.9%). In the Mediterranean, where the terminals
owned by the Chinese company handle less than 40% of the total
recorded by the group's foreign terminals, to a significant
the Piraeus Container Terminal of the
port of Piraeus, which handled 319,000 TEUs in May, with a
A sharp reduction of -24.1% that several observers attribute
effects of the crisis in the Red Sea, but which is likely to have
older roots, as the negative trend has been going on for a long time.
over four years. Relevant, even if compared to a very large volume.
more limited, the decrease in traffic at the Vado terminal
Gateway of the port of Vado Ligure where 17 thousand were handled
TEU (-32.7%), while in the same Italian airport the investee
Reefer Terminal handled over 5 thousand TEUs (+10.0%). In
On the other hand, there was a significant increase (+19.7%), in the volumes handled by
terminal of the Spanish subsidiary COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Spain)
Terminals, amounting to 342 thousand TEUs, which may have benefited from the
reorganization of containerized maritime traffic. But in
As in previous months, there was also an increase in the
traffic handled by the Egyptian subsidiary Suez Canal Container
Terminal (SCCT), whose terminal is located near the
outlet to the Mediterranean of the Suez Canal and which does not appear to be
affected by the effects of the sharp contraction in ship transits
in the Egyptian channel: last May SCCT handled 345 thousand
TEU, up +4.0%.
In the first five months of 2024, global traffic
handled from COSCO Shipping Ports' terminals has been
equal to 44.40 million TEUs, with a growth of +8.0% on the same
last year, of which 30.73 million TEUs handled
from terminals in China (+9.9%) and 13.67 million TEUs from terminals
foreign countries (+4.0%). In the Greek port of Piraeus alone, traffic is
amounted to 1.59 million TEUs (-13.5%).