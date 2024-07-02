Chantier Naval de Marseille will modernize two more AIDA Cruises cruise ships

The cruise company AIDA Cruises of the Carnival group
Corporation has contracted the modernization of two other ships
of the "Sphinx" class fleet, which have entered into
service between 2007 and 2013, at the Chantier Naval de Marseille
(CNdM), the ship repair yard in the port of Marseille
of the Genoese San Giorgio del Porto. The first ship of the ad class
be renovated, it will be AIDAdiva
that will stop
in the French shipyard from 3 February to 22 March 2025. Hour
Dry dock stops have also been scheduled.
AIDAluna
vessels, which will be in the pipeline from 22 October to
10 December 2025, followed by AIDAbella
from 21 January to March
11, 2026.