Last year, cargo traffic in Dutch ports fell by -7.6%

In 2023, cargo traffic in Dutch ports is
decreased by -7.6% compared to the previous year, amounting to
574 million tonnes, with unloaded goods alone which, with 396 million tonnes,
million tonnes, fell by -8.6% while the reduction in the
of goods shipped was -5.1% as they were
178 million tonnes. Today, the Institute of Statistics
of the Netherlands has reported that last year all the
types of cargo, in particular dry bulk imports
which, at 109.1 million tonnes, marked a decline
-17.1%, with coal recording the largest decline of
-32% as imports fell (from 8.5 million
tonnes in 2022 to 100 thousand tonnes in 2023), in particular
from Ukraine. Exports of dry bulk also declined
with 20.8 million tonnes (-1.0%) as well as
Imports and exports of liquid bulk
to 194.8 million tonnes (-3.5%) and 69.9 million tonnes, respectively
tonnes (-5.4%).
Lower volumes were handled in Dutch ports in 2023
of containerised cargo, which totalled 136.3 million
tonnes (-6.7%), of which 73.0 million tonnes (-4.6%) and 63.3 million tonnes
million at embarkation (-8.8%). The total container traffic in
20' box terms decreased by -6.9%.
Overall cargo volumes also declined
Ro-Ro with 25.4 million tonnes (-5.6%) and other miscellaneous goods
with 18.3 million tonnes (-8.5%).