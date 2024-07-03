In Genoa the World Day of Aids to Maritime Navigation

Today in Genoa, for the first time in Italy,
the sixth edition of the World Day of Assistive Products
maritime navigation, which saw the participation of IALA and
of numerous associated foreign delegations. IALA (International
Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities)
is the international association, based in Paris, which
It is responsible for developing standards and guidelines in the field of assistive products
maritime navigation consisting of the set of devices,
systems and services outside the ship, designed and used for the purpose of
to increase the safety and efficiency of navigation
and maritime traffic. And this year, the 22nd
In August, IALA will assume the new legal status of
intergovernmental organisation made up of the Member States
Members.
The event, promoted by IALA, was organized for the
Host country by the Coast Guard in collaboration with the
Navy, the Municipality of Genoa and the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea, as well as with the contribution of the
of the Doge's Palace Foundation, of the MUMA, the Istituzione Musei del
Sea and migration, and of all the collaborators and volunteers who
they deal with the cultural enhancement of the Lantern of Genoa.
In the context of World IALA Day, at the Lanterna
of Genoa, symbol of the city, in consideration of its
historical and cultural importance has been awarded, the
"Lighthouse of the Year", which was awarded to the
Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, the Secretary General of IALA,
Francis Zachariae.
This was followed by a conference, with the participation of
authorities, including the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure
and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, and the General Commander of the Corps
of the Harbour Master's Office - Coast Guard, Admiral Inspector
Nicola Carlone, during which the
main activities carried out by IALA, by the Presidents of the
of its four technical committees, respectively: ARM, Requirements and
management of navigation aids; DTEC, digital technologies;
ENG, engineering and sustainability of navigation aids
- historical and cultural heritage; VTS, Traffic Services
maritime. A second moment was dedicated to the activities
carried out in Italy by the Italian Navy and the Coast Guard in the
areas of interest of IALA.