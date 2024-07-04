The reduction in maritime traffic in the Panama Canal is attenuating

With the arrival of the rainy season and the progressive
removal of the limits on the draft of ships introduced by more than a
year due to the effects of lack of rainfall
in the region, which has led to a sharp reduction in the
of the volume of water in Gatún and Alhajuela lakes, the
maritime traffic in the Panama Canal is also intensifying
if it is still far from last year's levels when already
transits were reduced due to the application of the
saving water consumption. A few days before the celebration
of the eighth anniversary of the inauguration of the works of
widening of the Central American waterway with the transit of the
COSCO Shipping Panama
container ship through the locks of
Agua Clara and Cocolí
(
of 27
June
2016), the Panama Canal Authority
announced the planning of new increases in the draft
permitted of ships in transit that has been raised in the
days ago to 47 feet and that will be raised to 48 feet
from July 11 to climb to 35 feet from next August 5, date
from which the quota of
units that will be able to transit through the Neopanamax locks
compared to 32-23 daily transits from 11 July and 34
transits from 22 July.
In the first five months of 2024, the channel was
crossed by a total of 4,491 ships, of which 3,706 were
high draught, with decreases of -27.4% and
-30.4% on the same period of last year. These are
reductions in transits that eased over the period
January-May, being in the month of January 2024 alone, were
decreases in the total transits of ships and those of
high draught of -33.4% and -37.8% respectively on January
2023, declines that were progressively less significant at
February (-26.9% and -33.5%), March (-31.6% and -32.9%), April (-24.6%)
and -26.8%) and last May (-19.2% and -20.4%).
In the first five months of this year, the volume of goods
transported by ships transiting the Panamanian Canal
decreased by -37.0% to 76.4 million
Tons. The revenues generated were also down
from the transit rights of the ships which amounted to 1.23
billion dollars (-14.5%).