The quay that will house the ship repair center has been inaugurated in Gioia Tauro

Today in the port of Gioia Tauro the
western quay which - recalled the President of the Authority
of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea
Agostinelli, during the ceremony - "will host a
ship repair centre which will mean not only a
economies of scale for the owners who choose this quay,
but also and above all new jobs in the engineering sector
in carpentry, in plant engineering".
Highlighting the strategic importance of the new quay
aimed at ensuring the diversification of port services, and
then the further development of the Calabrian port, Agostinelli
underlined that with today's inauguration it has been
«The infrastructure of the docks of the
port, and this - he specified - was a goal that we had
set at the beginning of my mandate, a promise that today
we maintain, also because the preliminary investigation for the new moorings
on the northern quay in concession to Automar is proceeding quickly, as
a procedure can be sent in the suffocating bureaucracy
of our country".
Agostinelli also remarked that "the port of Gioia
Taurus is in continuous, amazing growth and will touch
the four million TEUs and 300,000 vehicles handled in the
current year. I dare say - he concluded - in absolute
European countertrend".