In May, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.0%

Last May, the port of Ravenna handled 2.34 million
of tons of goods, with a decrease of -3.0% on the same
month of 2023. In the various goods sector, the following have been handled:
513 thousand tons of conventional goods (-16.5%), 252 thousand
tons of containerized cargo (+17.5%) and 163 thousand tons
of rolling stock (-2.6%). In the dry bulk sector, traffic is
fell by -3.7% to 999 thousand tons, while in the
of liquid bulk oil products grew by
+9.0% to 253 thousand tons and the
other cargoes with 159 thousand tons (+9.4%). The traffic of the
cruises totaled 30 thousand passengers (+9.1%).
In the first five months of 2024, total traffic was
10.43 million tonnes, down -5.9% on the previous year.
corresponding period of last year.
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the first estimates for June
2024 indicate a total traffic of 2.2 million
tons, down -3.3% compared to June 2023. The
The first half of 2024 should close with a
of almost 12.7 million tons (-5.4%).