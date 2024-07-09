Fedespedi's economic-financial analysis of containerized shipping companies

The Fedespedi Study Center has published the study "The
shipping companies: an economic and financial analysis"
relating to the year 2023, an excursus on the operating results and
financial assets registered by major ocean carriers
during the year when, in the face of
stable volumes of containers transported by sea that have reached
The level of 176.2 million TEUs (+0.6% on 2022),
a collapse in turnover (up to -65.2% compared to
exceptionally growing turnover, up to +400% in 2022).
This year's edition examines the 2023 budgets of ten
shipping companies and also contains a focus on the results of the
first quarter 2024.
The study notes that in 2023 the stability of traffic
around the world, has also had an impact on the level of demand and
which confirmed a decreasing trend, with an average of
freight level which stood at -50% compared to 2022.
With reference to delays in the scheduled arrival times of the
container ships in ports, in 2023 the situation is
progressively improved, with a clear decrease in them: according to
the data provided by Sea Intelligence, if at the beginning of 2022 only 30.4%
of ships were on time, this percentage rose in May
2023 at 66.8%.
As for 2024, the outbreak of the war in Gaza and the
attacks by the Yemeni Houthis on ships in the
transit, has led to the diversion of the routes that transited
by the Suez Canal towards the Cape of Good Hope, with
consequent strong recovery in freight rates, which in fact doubled over the period
by a few weeks compared to the average values of December 2023. At
this phenomenon has been added to the recovery of traffic in the
First quarter of 2024 - 43.6 million TEUs in 2024 vs. 39.9 million
of the same period of 2023 (+9.2%) - mainly attributable to
to the growth of exports from the countries of the Far East.