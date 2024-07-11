Inauguration of the Onshore Power Supply plant in the Port of Valletta

Today in the port of Valletta the mass was inaugurated
as a function of the Onshore Power Supply, the system to allow
ships on the quay to connect to the shore electricity grid and
to turn off the on-board engines to reduce emissions. It is
of the first system of its kind installed in Malta thanks to a
€33 million investment co-financed by the European Fund
Connecting Europe Facility.
Speaking at the ceremony, Maltese Prime Minister Robert
Abela highlighted that, with the investment, "Malta is
one of the first nations to have supply to ships of energy
electric floor power capable of simultaneously powering a
maximum of five cruise ships. But - he added - we are not there
Stop here. This is a project that we will extend not only to the
Porto Grande, but also in Malta Freeport".
According to forecasts, the project, which has been
inaugurated by supplying electricity to the MSC cruise ship
World Europa, will make it possible to avoid the introduction into
atmosphere of about 30,400 tons of CO2 per year. Until the end
of the summer season MSC World Europa will connect
every Wednesday to the electricity grid of the Port of Malta
as part of the weekly cruise itinerary that touches
Malta, Spain, France and Italy. MSC Cruises' goal by
the end of 2024, when 16 of the company's 22 ships will be
equipped to connect to earth-based power grids, it is
to make 220 connections to shore power in ports that already
they are equipped with them in China, Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom and Malta.
MSC Cruises' ships are already ready to use the
connection in other ports, as they become
will equip. In addition, the company aims to add at least 15 new
lead to its shore power plan between 2024 and 2026: among them
there are five in Italy (Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia,
Naples and Trieste), as well as Barcelona, Hamburg, Valencia, Marseille
and Copenhagen. MSC Cruises is also directly preparing the
shore power system also in its cruise terminal in
Miami, currently under construction, which will be fully
operational next year.