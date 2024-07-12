99.2% of Fincantieri's 400 million capital increase subscribed

Fincantieri announced the successful completion
of the capital increase with the subscription of
151.2 million new shares, equal to approximately 99.2% of the total
of the new shares offered, for a total consideration of 396.1
million euros. At the same time, they were awarded free of charge
151.2 million warrants. The majority shareholder CDP Equity Spa,
holding company wholly owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which
is controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in
execution of the subscription commitments of the share of its
entitled to subscribe 109.1 million new shares for a
total value of €285.8 million. The remaining
approximately 1.3 million pre-emption rights not exercised during the
option period that entitle the holder to subscribe to maximum
approximately 1.2 million new shares, equal to approximately 0.8% of the total
of the new shares offered, for a value of 3.2 million,
will be offered on the Stock Exchange by Fincantieri in the sessions of the 15th and 16th
next July.