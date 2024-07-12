testata inforMARE
12 July 2024 - Year XXVIII
MARITIME SERVICES
Saipem, contract for offshore activities in Azerbaijan
Activities in the Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea are scheduled
Milano
July 12, 2024
Saipem announced the signing of a framework agreement between BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited and a consortium composed of Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V., BOS Shelf LLC and BOS Shelf International FZCO which involves the execution of activities offshore in Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea using the naval vessel SCV Khankendi, a state-of-the-art ship owned by of the Shah Deniz consortium specially designed for the construction of the Subsea Construction Vessel (SCV). Saipem has specified that the total value of the services that can be provided on customer's request, pursuant to the framework agreement, which has a initial term of three years with the possibility of extension for two more years, is estimated at around 300 million dollars, of which $250 million in relation to the Saipem.

Saipem will be responsible for the operational management of the vehicle and of the supply of the crew, with which it will carry out the offshore activities for the Shah Deniz and Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, located off the coast of Azerbaijan. The consortium will be in charge of engineering, Procurement, construction and installation of infrastructure submarine and life of field services.
Inaugurated the new Indian port of transhipment
PORTS
Inaugurated the new Indian port of transhipment
Thiruvananthapuram
The deep water heater in Vizhinjam is managed by the Adani Ports and Logistics
In the second quarter, acts of piracy against ships, but not violence against seafarers, declined.
ACCIDENTS
In the second quarter, acts of piracy against ships, but not violence against seafarers, declined.
London / Kuala Lumpur
Reported 27 attacks compared to 38 in the April-June period of 2023
SEAFARERS
Underwriting the agreement for the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry
Rome
Overall increase to the average parameter (nostrome) of 202 euros
PORTS
Global Ports Holdings accepts takeover offer of the majority shareholder GIH
London
The proposal includes the delisting of the company
PORTS
West Sicily's AdSP fagocytes the port of Sciacca in its jurisdiction
Shack
The city administration announces the next signing of the delivery record between the Demanium Marittimo and the AdSP
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
At Italian Rail Network the management of the last railway mile in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Signed the act of granting the duration of 15 years
PORTS
The Parliament of Hamburg has approved in the first reading the agreement for the entry of MSC into the capital of HHLA
Hamburg
71 votes in favour and 34 against
PORTS
In the first half of 2024 the traffic of goods in Turkish ports increased by 3.2%
Ankara
In the second quarter, volumes with Italy returned to growth after seven quarterly periods of decline.
SHIPPING
NovaAlgoma orders what will be the world's largest cementier ship
Lugano
Commissioned at Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding, it will have a gross grasp of 38,000 tons
SHIPPING
Appeal of the shipping industry for the modification of the Carbon Intensity Indicator
London
Intrinsic flaws-explained six associations-counteract with the common goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector
Japan's Oriental Land Co. enters the cruise industry by ordering a ship in Meyer Werft
CRUISES
Japan's Oriental Land Co. enters the cruise industry by ordering a ship in Meyer Werft
Papenburg / Urayasu
It will carry out mini cruises with departure from Tokyo as part of a deal with Disney
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
CMA CGM-Pasqal agreement to introduce quantum computing technologies in shipping and logistics
SHIPPING
The EU Commission has approved aid disbursed from Italy to the Caremar maritime services
Brussels
The in-depth investigation of the companies of the former Tirrenia group ended
MARITIME SERVICES
Royal Boskalis will acquire the entire control of Smit Lamnalco
Papendrecht
Deal to buy 50% percent of capital from Saudi group Rezayat
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Last year, intermodal shipments arriving and departing from Italy have significantly decreased.
Brussels
Recorded reductions of -8.8% and -13.1% respectively
PORTS
Almost total membership-they stress Filt, Fit and Uilt-at the strike days of port workers
Genoa / Rome
Waiting for a fair response in wage terms and protections
PORTS
Currently 90% per cent of ship arrivals in the port of Singapore are not scheduled
Singapore
"The effect of the crisis in the Red Sea could be aggravated by the next increase in container volumes," Minister Hon Weng said.
ABB completa l'acquisizione del business di routing meteorologico di DTN per la navigazione
La transazione è stata completata oggi, in seguito a un precedente annuncio di accordo con il gruppo globale di dati e analisi DTN
Port Marghera inaugurated the work of the new container terminal Montesyndial
PORTS
Port Marghera inaugurated the work of the new container terminal Montesyndial
Venice
Di Blasio : It is one of the most important and expected infrastructure works for veneta portuality and the productive fabric of the Northeast
SHIPPING
It expects the reduction of maritime traffic in the Panama Canal
Balboa
In the first five months of 2024, the transits of high-fishing vessels were 3,706 (-30.4%)
PORTS
Port concessions, Financial Economic Plans will have to be drawn up on the basis of a format drawn up by the ART
PORTS
The State Council has upheld the appeal of the Co. Na.Te. Co. towards the AdSP of Naples for the missed dredgers
PORTS
The trend of sensitive traffic growth in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven continues.
Breed
The hike is towed by the containers
MARITIME SERVICES
Maersk Supply Service will be acquired by Norwegian DOF Group
Storebø / Kongens Lyngby
Transaction of the value of more than 1.1 billion
ASSOCIATIONS
Assshipowners have no doubts : LNG is the useful fuel for decarbonisation of shipping
Rome
A catalogue of alternative fuels available in every stopover-Messina highlighted-is not reasonably applicable to Italian ports
SHIPPING
The US Federal Maritime Commission puts the HMM under observation
Washington
The South Korean company has been included in the list of "controlled carriers"
PORTS
Spread 41 million euros to improve competitiveness of Italian ports
Rome
Resources also to make the rail and modal transfer more efficient within the scallots
LOGISTICS
Maersk withdraws from race to acquire German DB Schenker
Copenhagen
Clerc : identified "areas of challenge in the perspective of an integration"
PORTS
Provisions on the licence plates of new vehicles are likely to damage the activity of port businesses
Genoa
Assiterminal and ANCIP, do not take into account the issues generated in the context of port operations
INDUSTRY
The Danish government has set up a working group to ensure that the national shipping industry continues to be a leader
Copenhagen
PORTS
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach invest in order to equip charging stations for electric trucks
Los Angeles
Allocated 25 million as part of the Clean Air Action Plan
SHIPPING
Acica rentals two new ro-pax ships that will ship from 2027 on routes between Italy and Greece
Athens
Agreement with Swedish Stena RoRo that includes unit purchase options
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles will enhance its capacity in the cruises segment
Los Angeles
Call for proposals for a new terminal and for the renovation of the World Cruise Center
In May, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.5%
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.5%
Beijing
The only containers increased by 8.2%
Crystal commissions two new high-end and next-generation cruise ships at Fincantieri
CRUISES
Crystal commissions two new high-end and next-generation cruise ships at Fincantieri
Munich / Trieste
The agreement includes an option for a third unit
ASSOCIATIONS
Gianluca Croce is the new president of Assagents
Genoa
Gianluca Croce is the new president of Assagents
Vice presidents have been named Aldo Negri, Roberto De Marchi, Carolina Villa and Maurizio Gozzi.
ASSOCIATIONS
Paolo Pessina will be the new president of the Federagents
Rome
Paolo Pessina will be the new president of the Federagents
The witness passage will take place on October 25, when Alessandro Santi will cease his term in office.
PORTS
The first July will become operational the first version of the Sardinia Port Community System
Cagliari
The new telematics platform was presented today in Cagliari
ACCIDENTS
Houthi allegedly targeted two other MSC container carriers
Portsmouth / Tampa
The ships have regularly continued their journey
INDUSTRY
Commesse for 63.4 million to Somec in cruise ship segment
St. Vendemian
These are units intended for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Disney Cruise Line
Marsa Maroc will operate the Container Terminal East of the new port of Nador West Med
PORTS
Marsa Maroc will operate the Container Terminal East of the new port of Nador West Med
Casablanca
Will have an annual traffic capacity of 3.4 million teu
PORTS
R-Logitech will come out of Euroports and be replaced by a new private majority shareholder
Kallo
The investment companies PMV and SFPIM have temporarily boosted their shares
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd cooperates with ZeroNorth for the energy transition of its fleet
Copenhagen
Digital solution for fuel supply and bunkerage planning
In February, Carnival reported revenue and record number of passengers.
CRUISES
In February, Carnival reported revenue and record number of passengers.
Miami
The crucieristic group predicts that strong growth will continue in 2025
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Romanian ports increased by 16.1%
Bucharest
Strong drop in loads from and for Italy
COMPANIES
Paolo d' Amico has been confirmed as president of the Italian Naval Register
Genoa
Renewed the mandate for the four-year term 2024-2027
FINANCE
Hamburg Commercial Bank has acquired the portfolio in the NIBC's naval credit segment
Hamburg / L ' Hague
It has a value of 992 million
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic in German ports increased by 5.2%
Wiesbaden
The overall volume of goods decreased by -1.1%
US Secretary to the Navy enthusiastic about the acquisition of Philly Shipyard by Hanwha
SHIPYARDS
US Secretary to the Navy enthusiastic about the acquisition of Philly Shipyard by Hanwha
Washington
He is the first Korean shipbuilder to land on American shores and-he specified-I am sure it will not be the last
ASSOCIATIONS
Grimaldi (ALIS) : to intervene on the European ETS Directive in order not to create a distortion of modal competition and a geographical distortion
Rome
We hope that the proposal of the ICS to establish a Research and Development Fund will be taken into account.
SHIPYARDS
Hanwha enters the U.S. Jones Act market by buying American shipbuilder Philly Shipyard
Seoul / Philadelphia
Agreement worth 100 million dollars
MARITIME SERVICES
Saipem, commits for offshore activities in Azerbaijan
Milan
In programme activity in the Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea
COMPANIES
99.2% million of Fincantieri's 400 million capital increase subscribed to
Rome
Majority shareholder CDP Equity has subscribed to new shares worth 285.8 million euros.
MEETINGS
On July 17, the public assembly in Assiterminal will be held in Rome.
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : with the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry valid responses to the needs of workers
PORTS
At The Spice Container Terminal start the scallops of the 21,000-teu container ships of OOCL
The Spezia
PORTS
Inaugurated the Onshore Power Supply plant of the port of Valletta
Floriana / Geneva
Every Wednesday "MSC World Europa" will connect to the electric grid of the stopover
PORTS
PSA, measures to mitigate congestion in the port of Singapore are having success
Singapore
In recent months, it has increased, among other things, the need to handle containers several times.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Presented the XII National Report on the Economy of the Sea
Rome
The sector generates a direct added value of 64.6 billion euros.
SHIPYARDS
Set up in the construction site of Ancona the construction of the extra-aluminum cruise ship Four Seasons I
Trieste
Fincantieri will deliver it by the end of 2025
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd announces preliminary results of first semester
Hamburg
The company believes that the second half of 2024 will be better than previous expectations.
PORTS
In May the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.0%
Ravenna
The month of June is expected to decline by -3.3% percent.
SHIPPING
The economic-financial analysis of Fedespedi of containerized shipping companies
Milan
SHIPYARDS
Laying of the keel of the new ultra-luxury megayacht destined for Aman at Sea
Genoa
Ceremony in the construction site of St. George of Nogaro of T. Mariotti
SHIPPING
Danaos confirms order in China for five new container ships
Athens
Four will have a capacity of 9,200 teu and one of 8,258 teu
PORTS
In Barcelona the first container terminal in the Mediterranean with electrified quay
Barcelona
On Friday the inauguration of the Onshore Power Supply plant in Hutchison Ports BEST
SHIPPING
The revenue growth of Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming continues
Taipei / Keelung
YML orders 9,100 new containers
PORTS
Inaugurated in Gioia Tauro the quay that will host the pole of naval reparations
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : This year the container traffic in port will challenge the four million teu
SHIPYARDS
Chinese group Hengli will build a shipyard on the island of Changxing
Dalian
Investment of the value of 1.3 billion
SHIPPING
SFL Corporation renews with Maersk the rental of four container ships
Hamilton
The capacity of ships will be high from 8,700 to 9,500 teu
MARITIME SERVICES
Prysmian, record of installation of a cable in ultra-deep waters
Milan
Test for installation at -2,150 meters
LOGISTICS
Germany's Rhenus has acquired 15% percent of France's C Chez Vous
Holzwickede
Is specialized in the delivery of goods weighing more than 30 kilograms
SHIPPING
Astilleros Armon delivered the dual-fuel ferry Margarita Salas to Baleària
Dénia
Can be powered to liquefied natural gas
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich orders two new chemical bunkering tankers
Genoa
They will be taken in delivery in the first semester of 2026
LOGISTICS
Lineage buys the abruzzese supplier of Eurofrigor refrigerated warehouses
Amsterdam
Manages a refrigerated cell structure of more than 24,000 square meters in Controwar
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri vara to Ancona the cruise ship Viking Vesta
Los Angeles
In mid-2025 it will be delivered to American Viking
PORTS
At the end the constructive phase of the port of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Entrusted to a Technical Advisory Panel on the issue of the greatest costs of opera
SHIPPING
In China, the keel of the new ro-pax has been laid down. GNV Virgo
Genoa
It will be the first ship of GNV's fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas
ASSOCIATIONS
In Genoa, the World Day of Ausile Navigation
Genoa
On August 22, IALA will assume the legal status of intergovernmental organisation
SHIPPING
SFL Corporation orders the construction of five container ships from 16,800 teu
Hamilton
Commits the value of a billion dollars to New Times Shipbuilding
COMPANIES
In 2023, Fratelli Cosulich recorded financial performance second only to those records of 2022
Genoa
INDUSTRY
OMT (Accelleron) acquires the OMC2
Reflights
The Company manufactures high precision fuel injectors for marine, stationary and rail engines
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in Dutch ports fell by -7.6% percent.
The Hague
Reduction of volumes in all major merceological compartments
SHIPYARDS
Chantier Naval de Marseille will retrofit two other cruise ships of AIDA Cruises
Rostock
They are part of the class "Sphinx"
INDUSTRY
Genovese De Wave has acquired Inoxking
Genoa
The Company manufactures steel furniture and refrigeration systems for the maritime industry
PORTS
The downturn of container traffic in the port of Piraeus continues
Hong Kong
Overall, the volumes handled by the COSCO Shipping Ports network have been increased.
SHIPPING
MSC gets 97.71% of the capital of Gram Car Carriers
Oslo
In the coming days the acquisition of the remaining shares
COMPANIES
Hapag-Lloyd reiterates its own terminalist division
Hamburg
A Hanseatic Global Terminals make 20 container terminals in 11 nations
SHIPPING
ADNOC Logistics & Services orders in Korea 8-10 new liquefied natural gas vessels
Abu Dhabi
They will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr is alarmed at the reduction of DB Cargo services for intermodal transport
Frankfurt am Main
The company is looking for alternative partners
AVIATION
MSC ready to acquire 15% of ADR in Genoa Airport
Genoa
The shipowner group has submitted a binding proposal to buy
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build a fourth NFS submarine for the Italian Navy Navy
Trieste
Commits of the value of 500 million euros
LEGISLATION
Four major critical areas in view of the entry into force of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation
Rome
Workshop on the theme of the Young Group of Confitweapon
SHIPPING
Technical Varo of the second of the four GNV ro-pax ships under construction in China
Genoa
The "GNV Orion", of 52,000 tons tsl, will be taken over in the summer of 2025
ASSOCIATIONS
Assshipowners have strengthened their structure
Rome
Insertion into the organic of Simone Parizzi, Mattia Canevari and Cesare Crocini
LOGISTICS
Japan's MOL acquires 25% of the logistics company Tanzaniana Alistair Group
Tokyo
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, over four million euros destined for new mediums of less environmental impact
Ravenna
A ban on the replacement of the means currently operating in the quay
SHIPYARDS
Rosetti Marino, new committed for offshore EPC activities worth more than 400 million euros
Ravenna
It envisages the realization of the topside of the gas production platform that will be installed off the coast of Libya
LOGISTICS
They return to grow the revenues of the FedEx express courier
Memphis
In the coming months, a continuation of the current positive trend is expected.
ASSOCIATIONS
Assagents analyzes the impact on maritime traffic of the geopolitical crises in place
Genoa
SHIPPING
On July 9 Adria Ferries will inaugurate a new ferry line between Italy and Montenegro
Ancona
Biweekly service between the ports of Ancona and Bar
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
State Railways and Eni continue cooperation in the field of alternative fuels
Rome
SHIPPING
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will have 72% of the capital of Gearbulk
Tokyo
You will acquire an additional 23% held by Halberton Holding (Jebsen family)
EDUCATION
The Young Shipowners Group of Confitarma launches the website ItalianSeafarers
Rome
Presented the training opportunities offered by the companies and the ITS foundations
CRUISES
In 2023, passengers on MSC Crusere ships nearly doubled.
Geneva
The Explora Journeys business also started in August.
LOGISTICS
EQT Infrastructure VI fund buys Constellation Cold Logistics
Stockholm / London
Owns and operates 26 refrigerated warehouses in Western Europe and Scandinavia
LOGISTICS
UPS sells logistics company Coyote Logistics to RXO for more than a billion dollars
Charlotte / Atlanta
In 2023 the asset ceded generated a turnover of 3.2 billion
SHIPPING
CMA CGM restructure services in the Mediterranean
Marseille
Changes to the Euronaf and TMX 2 lines scaling several Italian ports
LOGISTICS
The only retroport of the port of La Spezia is that of Santo Stefano Magra
The Spezia
Shipping agents and shipping agents and customs officers who say no to the hypothesis of other corridors said.
PORTS
Warriors (AdSP Livorno) : The TDT terminal must maintain its own merceological vocation
Livorno
We expect Grimaldi to develop plans to promote a real growth of containerized traffickers.
PORTS
On July 17, the public assembly in Assiterminal will be held in Rome.
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : with the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry valid responses to the needs of workers
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSARMATORI
Relazione del presidente Stefano Messina
Roma, 2 luglio 2024
Emanuele Grimaldi has been re-elected as president of the International Chamber of Shipping
ASSOCIATIONS
Emanuele Grimaldi has been re-elected as president of the International Chamber of Shipping
Montreal
Confirmed for another two-year term
ASSOCIATIONS
Lorenzo Giacobbe is the new president of the Young People's Group of Assagents
Genoa
It will be joined by Vice Presidents Pietro Abbona and Andrea Pompei
PORTS
The ports of Trieste and Monfalcone are allied with those of Cartagena, Riga and North Sea Port
Trieste
EDUCATION
Report on work in liguri ports
Genoa
It was carried out by the Italian Academy of Mercantile Academy
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal transport of prefabricated in concrete from Tuscany to Sardinia
Arezzo
Collaboration between the Baraclit Group, the Logistic Pole of the FS Group and the GMake Group
PORTS
It continues the growth of containerized transhipment traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Valencia
Algeciras / Valencia
In May in the two shelves the transshipment containers increased by 8.4% and 12.0%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Kombiverkehr, in 2025, will double in Germany the costs of using rail lines for the transport of goods
Frankfurt am Main
Krebs : in the worst case we will stop transport
ASSOCIATIONS
They rise to 88 the companies associated with Assiterminal
Genoa
Membership of seven new companies
COMPANIES
Brothers Cosulich acquired the genovese Slavetti Enzo
Genoa
It operates in the field of production and sales of hardware products for the shipbuilding and nautical industry
ACCIDENTS
Likely sinking of the renaissance Tutor attacked by the Houthis
Portsmouth
Signaled the sighting at sea of debris and hydrocarbon chiaths
LEGISLATION
EU Council agrees to its position on new regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency
Brussels
Also adopted the general approach on the regulation on the use of the capacity of the railway infrastructure
PORTS
The Council of State has also rejected the appeal from the Gioia Tauro oil company
Joy Tauro
The port institution had rejected the concession instances put forward by the company
SHIPYARDS
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will build the first two Japanese ro-ro ships to methanol
Tokyo
They will have a capacity of about 2,300 motor vehicles
