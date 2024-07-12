Saipem, contract for offshore activities in Azerbaijan

Saipem announced the signing of a framework agreement between BP
Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited and a consortium composed of Saipem
Contracting Netherlands B.V., BOS Shelf LLC and BOS Shelf
International FZCO which involves the execution of activities
offshore in Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea using the naval vessel
SCV Khankendi
, a state-of-the-art ship owned by
of the Shah Deniz consortium specially designed for the construction of the
Subsea Construction Vessel (SCV). Saipem has
specified that the total value of the services that can be provided on
customer's request, pursuant to the framework agreement, which has a
initial term of three years with the possibility of extension for
two more years, is estimated at around 300 million
dollars, of which $250 million in relation to the
Saipem.
Saipem will be responsible for the operational management of the vehicle and
of the supply of the crew, with which it will carry out the
offshore activities for the Shah Deniz and
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, located off the coast of Azerbaijan.
The consortium will be in charge of engineering,
Procurement, construction and installation of infrastructure
submarine and life of field services.