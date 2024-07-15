The rebound in revenues recorded by the OOCL continues
In the second quarter of this year they grew by +14.4%
Hong Kong
July 15, 2024
The rise in the value of maritime freight rates that has characterized
the last few months, which have benefited the companies of
containerized shipping, has also had positive effects on the
revenues of the company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) of
COSCO Shipping group, which already in the first
quarter of this year had recorded an increase of +14.4% in
revenues compared to the previous quarter, even if this
turnover was -9.0% lower than in the first
quarter of 2023. Also in the second quarter of this year it was
continued the rebound that led OOCL to total revenues equal to
to $2.26 billion, with an increase of +14.4% in both
compared to the previous quarter and the second quarter of
2023. This is against a slight growth of +0.9% in volumes
of containerized cargo transported by the company's fleet
which amounted to 1.88 million TEUs compared to 1.86 million TEUs
TEU in the period April-June last year.
The increase in revenues was marked in all
main markets except transport
transatlantic liners, whose maritime services in the second quarter of
This year, they generated revenues of $154.6 million to
Compared to 123 thousand TEUs transported on these routes, with decreases
respectively by -34.2% and -4.5% on the second quarter of 2023.
The largest increase in revenues was the
produced by the Transpacific Services which recorded 922.1
million dollars (+42.1%) against 524 thousand TEUs transported
by the fleet (+8.0%). Asia-Europe services revenue was
amounted to €519.5 million (+16.4%) and services on this route
transported 351 thousand TEUs (-17.2%). Services in Asia and
Australasia totalled revenues of €668.3 million (+3.1%) at
compared to 882 thousand TEUs transported in the region (+6.9%).
