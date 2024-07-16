Agreement between the Port Authority of the Central Adriatic and the State Police for the prevention and fight against computer crimes

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Police
for the prevention and combating of cybercrimes that have
by object the "critical" information systems of the entity
harbour. The collaboration agreement is aimed at
raise the level of security by sharing the necessary
knowledge on the main threats and on the methods
of carrying out the most insidious cyber attacks,
thus allowing the most appropriate measures to be prepared
and with the organization of
targeted training, aimed at improving safety and
the effectiveness of the services rendered to the community.
"The digitization and complete computerization of
activities of the Port System Authority - has
underlined the president of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo - I am for
strategic priorities. A necessity due to the
continuous enhancement of the services offered to the port and
to the community and to a better organization of work
of the structure of the institution that push us to an ever greater
protection of our IT activities. It is
the support of the State Police in this field, a
specialist support that has the high value of a
institutional collaboration implemented with common goals, the
prevention and combating of cybercrimes".