Slight quarterly and half-yearly growth in container traffic in the port of Algeciras
In the first six months of 2024, they amounted to 2,396,053 TEUs (+2.7%)
Algeciras
July 19, 2024
In the second quarter of this year, the port of Algeciras
35.0 million tons of goods handled, with a decrease of
-3.3% on the same period of 2023. In the container segment alone
a slight growth was recorded +0.8% with 19.5 million
of total tons made with a handling of
containers equal to 1,620,714 TEUs (+0.4%). Other miscellaneous goods are
amounted to 4.2 million tonnes (-19.0%). In the field of
liquid bulk cargo was handled 9.0 million tons of
cargo (+2.2%) and in dry bulk over 7 thousand
tonnes (-96.7%).
In the first half of 2024, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 52.9 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +0.8% on the first half of last year
year. Containerized volumes amounted to 28.7 million
tons (+2.6%) and were totalled with a
of containers equal to 2,396,053 TEUs (+2.7%). Other miscellaneous goods are
they stood at 6.4 million tons (-16.8%). The traffic of
Liquid bulk increased by +8.9% to 14.2 million
of tons, while that of dry bulk fell by
-75.3% to 74 thousand tons.
