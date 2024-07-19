6.5% of the fleet at sea is able to use alternative fuels or propulsion

Today in Naples SRM, the Study Center linked to the Intesa group
Sanpaolo, presented the eleventh annual report "Italian
Maritime Economy", entitled this year "The new challenges
of the ports of the Euro-Mediterranean area. The crisis in the Red Sea and the
transformations imposed by green models". With regard to the
decarbonisation of maritime transport, the report highlights that
"In the last decade, the focus on sustainability
has soared in the shipping agenda with
environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that affect
financing, fleet renewal, port infrastructure and
legislation throughout the sector". Explaining that "the
maritime transport in 2024 will produce 833 million
tonnes and 2.2% of global CO2, with emissions falling
from 2022", the document points out that however, "the
maritime transport remains the most
efficient in terms of carbon emissions".
When to the measures taken by industry to reduce the
emissions, the report specifies that "investments
sustainable shipping companies are maintaining a good pace" and
"The adoption of alternative fuels has continued to
progress, with 6.5% of the fleet at sea able to
use alternative fuels or propulsion. Percentage that
it will reach 25% by 2030". "50.3% of all
Orders (in terms of gross tonnage) in July 2024 - announces
The document - relates to ships that use fuels
(in 2017 this share was only 10.7%)".
As for the type of alternative fuels, the report specifies
that "liquefied natural gas has remained the most
but there has also been a growing interest in the
methanol. The ships in order (in terms of gross tonnage) with
LNG fuel accounts for 35.9% of the order backlog; those
methanol 9.1%; liquefied petroleum gas 2%; Ammonia
1%. The remaining part is 1.5%".