Trafigura becomes the sole owner of High Heat Tankers

The Singapore-based Trafigura Group, which mainly specialises in
in the trading of raw materials but also active in the
maritime transport and logistics, acquired from Gearbulk
Holding 50% of the capital of High Heat Tankers (HHT), which has
a fleet of 14 tankers, becoming the sole owner of the company.
HHT was established in 2018 by Gearbulk and Puma
Energy Supply and Trading of the Trafigura group.
HHT tankers have a capacity of
between 15,000 and 37,000 deadweight tons. On the occasion of
today's announcement of the acquisition of the entire share capital of
HHT, the Trafigura group has also announced an order against
of the Chinese shipyard Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of
a 17,500 LPT tanker that will be delivered to High Heat
Tankers in 2026.
Gearbulk president Kristina Jebsen explained that
Gearbulk has decided to sell its stake in HHT, an operation
which includes the transfer to HHT of three tankers that Gearbulk
has rented a charter, as part of the process of modernising the
own fleet of open hatch bulk carriers.