New Bertani Trasporti service for the rail transport of cars between Chignolo Po and Cassino
One trip a week was made with the aim of doubling the frequency
Milano
July 22, 2024
Bertani Trasporti has activated a new railway connection
between Chignolo Po (Pavia) and Cassino (Frosinone) for transport on
rail of cars to Southern Italy. Currently, the service
provides a weekly trip for the transport of over 200 vehicles
per trip, with the aim of doubling the frequency.
The new train service avoids road travel
of about 1,300 car transporters, corresponding to over 292,000 litres of
diesel saved and just under 790 tons of CO2 not
released into the atmosphere.
