The DPSS of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has been approved

The approval process of the
Strategic System Planning Document (DPSS)
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
The instrument that defines the objectives and objectives of the
coordinated development strategies of the ports under the responsibility of the Port Authority
with reference to port, hinterland and interaction areas
between the port and the city and to the infrastructural connections of
last mile of road and rail type outside the scope
harbour. A few days ago, in fact, the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, signed the
ministerial decree with which it gave its authorization to the
policy document adopted in April 2022 by the
management of the Port Authority. The Tuscan Port Authority recalled that a
slowing down the approval process, which lasted more than two years,
the ruling 6/2023 with which the Constitutional Court intervened
rejected the amendments to Law 84/1994 introduced by the law
156/2021 on the simplification of the
approval of the DPSS, effectively requiring the agreement between the Region and the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
"It is - commented the president of the Port Network Authority -
Luciano Guerrieri - of a passage as awaited as it is important,
preliminary to the approval of the Port Master Plans of the
individual ports. Now we can finally move from words to deeds
and implement the planned strategy for the growth of the
port and hinterport system".