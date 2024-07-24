Medlog (MSC Group) will become co-owner of the new Belgian inland port of Limburg

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
takes a further step in the intermodal transport sector
taking over the management of the new port of Limburg, located on the
Albert Canal, in Belgium, in the area where the
Ford car manufacturer plant in Genk. The Commission
European has in fact authorized the acquisition of control
joint venture of Port of Limburg N.V. (Polim) by Medlog,
logistics company of the MSC group, the company
Belgian logistics Henri Essers En Zonen Internationaal Transport NV and
of Belgium's J.M. Recycling NV (Machiels), which is mainly active in the
renewable energy and environmental services sectors.
Currently, the share capital of Polim, which is building the
new inland port, is held equally by the two
Belgian companies which, with the entry of Medlog, will sell part of the
of their shares to the MSC group company.