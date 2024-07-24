The top management of the associations of shipping agents and freight forwarders of La Spezia has been renewed

The associations of shipping agents and freight forwarders
of La Spezia have elected their respective top management. Andrea
Fontana (Dario Perioli group) was unanimously elected
from the assembly new president of the Association of Agents
Seafarers and Recommended of the Port of La Spezia. Fontana succeeds
Giorgia Bucchioni (Lardon Agency). The new board members
board Giorgia Bucchioni, Gian Luca Galazzo, Andrea Laviosa,
Cristiano Giannetti, Marco Esposito and Simone Telara.
The assembly of the Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La
Spezia has unanimously confirmed Alessandro Laghezza
(Laghezza Group) in the office of President for the next
biennium. The new board of directors is made up of Sandro Bucchioni,
Sergio Landolfi, Alessandro Biffignandi, Emilio Simonini, Marco
Esposito and Alessandro Rossi. Secretary General was
Salvatore Avena confirmed.
During the two meetings, a
update on ongoing activities and projects and is
It has been highlighted that operators must pay maximum attention to
beware of decisions and actions that could threaten
the efficiency of the port, especially in view of the current
complex geopolitical context. In addition, it has been put in
note that, since the port of La Spezia is the second in terms of
national contribution, the entrepreneurial and
the involvement of port operators, and in particular
The importance of shipping agents, who
represent the shipping companies that play a role in the
fundamental in the choice of freight traffic
Meanwhile, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Orientale announced that the inauguration of the 1,200 meters of the
promenade of the new waterfront of Marina di Carrara will take place
on August 10 at 6.30 p.m.
deadline of the end of September contractually provided. The picture
The economic cost of the project amounts to 13.9 million euros, of which 1.6 million
million financed by the National Complementary Plan to the PNRR and, for
the remaining share, with funds from the Tuscany Region and with
of the Port Authority.
"We are returning to the city with almost two months of
- commented the president of the Port Authority, Mario Sommariva -
a fundamental work to mend the relationship between the sea and the
city. The new promenade will offer the area a
a new place of beauty, from which you can embrace the Apuan Alps
together with the sea. It will be an open and familiar place for the
citizens and a new attraction for tourism".