The Port Authority of Sardinia accelerates infrastructure spending

This morning the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Sea of Sardinia has approved an update to the
three-year public works programme 2024-2026 which provides, for
current year and compared to the first version of the document of the
April, an increase of approximately €60 million in sums to
provision for infrastructure in 2024, rising to approximately
145 million, for a total of 577 million euros of investments
in the three-year period.
The port authority explained that the new overall figure
provides for a substantial redistribution for the first tranche of
construction of the new ro-ro terminal in the Canal Port of Cagliari
and the inclusion of new works to be designed and contracted within
year, such as the renovation of the Molo Dogana headquarters
of the Port Authority, the creation of the multifunctional service center for the
food logistics in Oristano and a new building for use
offices in the Arbatax airport. The Port Authority specified that the major
costs are related to the excavation of the basin of the port of Olbia (the
the amount of which has risen to over 94 million euros), to the
paving of a large dirt area in the industrial port
Olbia (another 12 million euros) and the maintenance of the seabed
of the commercial port of Porto Torres (another seven million euros).
Interventions to which are added works such as the antemural of the
Turritano port and the electrification of port quays.
"Today's meeting of the Management Committee -
commented the president of the Port Authority, Massimo Deiana - introduces a
second semester of particular commitment, in terms of infrastructure
and economic for our institution. We need to speed up on works
strategic challenges for the new challenges of global maritime trade and
maximising the spending of PNRR funds to comply with the strict
schedule provided for by the financing package".