Another extraordinary quarter for Royal Caribbean Cruises

In the period April-June of this year, the cruise group
American Royal Caribbean Cruises has re-registered
exceptional economic and operational performance having archived the
quarter with revenues of $4.11 billion, a value that
represents an increase of +16.7% over the same period in 2023,
the record for the second quarter of the year as well as the
second highest value ever, being lower only
to the all-time high of 4.16 billion recorded in the third quarter
of 2023. The only revenues from the sale of cruises are
amounted to $2.89 billion (+18.1%), a figure that is the
second highest ever, while sales on board
of ships in the fleet were equal to a new all-time record of
1.22 billion (+13.3%).
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2024
amounted to €1.10 billion (+42.4%) and net profit to €858 million
dollars, values that are respectively the second and third most
high as always.
In the period April-June of this year, the cruise ships of the
US group hosted a total of 2.04 million
passengers (+7.3%), a number lower only than the all-time record of 2.05
million passengers in the first quarter of 2024.
In the entire first half of 2024, the group's revenues, with a
total of $7.84 billion, marked a new record
and an increase of +22.3% over the first half of the year
last year. Only revenues from the sale of cruises,
with 5.43 billion (+25.1%), set a new all-time record
as well as the revenues produced by the sale on board the ships
amounted to 4.41 billion (+16.5%). Operating profit, equal to
at 1.85 billion (+77.2%), it marked a new all-time record and
net profit, with 1.22 billion (+194.9%), was the
second highest ever. In the first six months of
This year also the number of passengers embarked on the ships of the
The Group's fleet have achieved a new all-time record by being
4.09 million (+10.5%).
Highlighting that the very positive period for the group is
continued in the second quarter of 2024, the Chairman and
Royal Caribbean Cruises CEO, Jason Liberty,
stressed that the group had achieved its objectives
18 months ahead of schedule, the balance sheet is very
and the company returned to paying dividends and -
specified - "We are just at the beginning!" The group has
announced that it expects the remarkably positive trend to continue
also in the coming months: "We are already receiving - he said
specified Liberty - more bookings for 2025 cruises
compared to 2024".