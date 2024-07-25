Salvini asks for the curricula of those interested in chairing nine Port System Authorities

As envisaged by the reform of the Italian port regulations
introduced in 2016, which has often failed to improve this
which could be improved and - as in the case in question - has worsened
What did not seem to be worse, the minister will soon
of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, in agreement
with the President of the Region or the Presidents of the Regions
concerned, will provide for the renewal of the top management bodies of
some Port System Authorities. To this end, the Minister
has activated the procedure to acquire expressions of interest
by those who are interested in covering
exclusive and full-time role of president of these Port Authorities. Yes
is about the Port System Authorities of the Adriatic Sea
Eastern, Southern Adriatic Sea, Ligurian Sea
Western, Eastern Ligurian Sea, Tyrrhenian Sea
Central-Northern, Western Sicilian Sea,
Strait, the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas and the Adriatic Sea
North-Central Region.
Applications must be submitted by the next 10
September.