CMA CGM quarterly revenues up thanks to new acquisitions

In the second quarter of this year, the group's revenues
French shipowners CMA CGM recorded growth of +6.8%
over the corresponding period of 2023, amounting to 13.13 billion
Dollars. Unlike other leading operators in the sector, the
increase was not produced by the effect of the increase in the
freight rate caused by ongoing supply disruptions
maritime chain, but was only partially generated
the increase in the turnover of logistics activities
and above all by the effect of new acquisitions and
the increase in revenues from non-core activities.
Specifically, in the second quarter of 2024, revenues
deriving from maritime transport activities - despite the fact that
the increase of +6.8% in containerized loads transported by the
fleet that amounted to 5.98 million TEUs -
decreased by -0.8% to $8.27 billion,
generated by logistics activities, thanks in particular to
the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics
(
of 29
February 2024), increased by +26.8% to 4.79
billion and revenues from the group's other activities
grew by +23.8% to $601 million.
Group EBITDA totaled $2.47 billion
(-4.3%), with a contribution of 1.98 billion from shipping (-0.9%),
€450 million from logistics activities (+28.8%) and €48 million from
million from the remaining assets (-25.5%).
CMA CGM closed the second quarter of this year with a
Net income of $661 million, down -50.3%. The company
French explained that the profit was affected by the contribution of
CMA CGM to the endowment fund launched with Bpifrance for the
decarbonisation of the French maritime industry, the contribution
the project for a port hub in the French Antilles, with its
agreement with the authorities of the islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique
which was signed at the end of 2023, and the financing of the
KYUTAI Foundation, Europe's First Research Laboratory
on artificial intelligence.