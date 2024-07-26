In the second quarter of this year, traffic in Chinese seaports grew by +3.1%

In the first half of this year, Chinese ports
handled a total of 8.56 billion tons of goods,
with an increase of +4.6% over the first half of 2023, of which
5.56 billion tons handled by seaports (+4.4%)
and 3.00 billion tons from inland ports (+4.9%). In the first
six months of 2024 the international freight traffic alone is
amounted to 2.69 billion tonnes (+8.8%), of which 2.42 billion tonnes
billion tonnes passed through seaports (+9.0%)
and 269 million tons through inland ports (+6.5%).
In the third quarter of 2024 alone, the total traffic of the
was 4.47 billion tonnes, with a
an increase of +3.2% over the April-June period of last year,
of which 2.87 billion tonnes handled by seaports
(+3.1%) and 1.60 billion tons from inland ports (+3.3%). The
total traffic to and from abroad stood at 1.38
billion tons (+8.1%), including 1.24 billion handled
from seaports (+8.4%) and €139.0 million from inland ports
(+5,8%).
In the first half of 2024, containerized traffic in the
Chinese ports amounted to 161.8 million TEUs (+8.5%),
of which 142.1 million TEUs handled in seaports (+8.6%) and
19.7 million TEUs in inland ports (+7.7%).
In the period April-June of this year, the traffic of
Container totalled 85.1 million TEUs (+7.1%), including 74.6 million TEUs
million TEUs in seaports (+7.5%) and 10.5 million TEUs
in the Inland Ports (+4.5%).
In June 2024 alone, Chinese seaports
handled 960.3 million tons of goods, up by
+3.2% compared to June last year, of which 418.4 million
tons of goods with foreign countries (+8.3%). Last month traffic
containerized in seaports was equal to 25.6
million TEUs (+8.0%).