Project for the digital transition and innovation of the nautical and logistics-port supply chains

CDP Venture Capital, asset management company
70% owned by CDP Equity, a subsidiary of Cassa Depositi e
Loans, and 30% by Invitalia, has favored, through the Fund
Boost Innovation is in agreement with the Ministry of Enterprise and
Made in Italy, the establishment of a special purpose company
dedicated to building and launching new initiatives
that will develop products or services for the
digitalisation and innovation of SMEs operating in the supply chains
nautical and logistics-port.
With an investment of 8.7 million euros, the goal of the
project "Venture Builder of the Nautical Supply Chain and
Logistic-Port" is to create ten new
companies in the next three years which will be the subject of subsequent
equity investments by CDP's Boost Innovation Fund
Venture Capital (the SGR's corporate venture building fund)
for an amount of about 30 million euros, which will be able to generate
additionality effect on the market that will bring
total investments at about 70 million euros. The new
generated companies will be able to contribute to filling process gaps and
of SMEs that develop components and services in the
shipbuilding, yachting,
cruise and port logistics.
They have joined the venture building project, as
of investors, Bridgemaker - German venture builder -, Cariplo
Factory - one of the most relevant open innovation hubs in
Italy - who will operate in joint ventures as venture builders
managing the construction of the new initiatives, Fincantieri,
world leader in shipbuilding, PSA Italy and in Italy
It has three container terminals and accounts for 25% of import-export
Intesa Sanpaolo Group, the largest bank in the country,
and one of the first in Europe, through the Six Fund,
Development of innovative ecosystems of Neva Sgr, the company of
venture capital of the group, Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo which
supports the development of the Genoese and Ligurian territory and Friulia,
Budget of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, in support of the
development of the regional territory. Partners also join
The Municipality of Genoa, which will host the headquarters
Genoese operational of the company at the Genoa
Blue District, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region that will host
the Company's operational headquarters in Trieste at its
spaces, and Confindustria Genoa.