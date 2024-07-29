The Board of Directors of Spininvest, the majority shareholder of the Spinelli logistics group, has been renewed

Spininvest, majority shareholder of the logistics group
Spinelli, has renewed its board of directors. Today
The shareholders' meeting appointed the lawyer as the new president
criminal lawyer David Ermini, who in 2013 had been elected to the Chamber of Deputies
of MEPs in 2013 and confirmed in 2018 where he was
Member of the Justice Committee. In addition, in September 2018
Ermini, who is a member of the national leadership of the
Democratic Party, was elected vice-president of the
Superior Council of the Magistracy, a position held until 24
January 2023 at the end of his mandate. The assembly of
Spininvest has appointed Vittorio
Gattone, former financial director of Spininvest, and Nicola
Scodnik, current secretary of the Ligurian Regional Criminal Chamber.
The appointments follow the resignation on 8 May 2014.
founder of the Spinelli group, Aldo Spinelli, and his son
Roberto following their involvement, with the accusation of
corruption, in the investigation that led to the issuance of measures
precautionary measures against, among others, the president of the Region
Liguria, Giovanni Toti, and the president of the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini
(
of 7
May 2024). As a result of the measures taken against
Spinelli father and son, Spinelli Srl had appointed
A new board of directors
(
of 13
May 2024).
Ermini said he was honoured to take over the presidency of
Spininvest: "it is - he said - a healthy group
with great potential for development. I am confident that,
working together with the members of the new board and the managers of the
group, we will be able to reach new goals and build a future
for all our external and internal stakeholders."
Spininvest Srl was founded in 2015 following a
corporate reorganization, with the aim of diversifying the
activities of the Spinelli family. Over the years
Spininvest has expanded its range of action to include the
real estate sector, through the subsidiary Punta dell'Olmo and
shareholdings in other companies, and other industrial sectors.
In 2023, Spininvest, which employs around 700 employees, over 700
generated a turnover of over 200 million euros.