The NCLH cruising group marks new records for the second quarter of the year
Waiting for the continuation of the positive trend in place
Miami
July 31, 2024
In the second quarter of 2024, the cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) reported revenue of 2.37 billion, representing an increase of 7.6% percent on the corresponding quarter of last year and the new record for this time of year. The record for the second quarter is that for the only revenues generated by the sale of the cruises, which amounted to 1.60 billion (+ 8.4%), and for the revenues generated by the sales on board of the vessels, attested to 770.4 million. (+ 6.0%).
They marked new records for the quarter as well the values of EBITDA and operating profit that were results of 565.9 million (+ 22.6%) and 341.6 million (+ 25.3%). Net profit was 163.4 million (+ 89.8%).
The number of passengers who embarked on the group's ships in the second quarter of this year also reached a new record for the period having been 712mila units (+ 2.7%).
On the basis of the current high level of bookings for the next cruises, and in particular the bookings for the cruises that will be made in 2025, the American group believes that the positive trend in place will continue in the coming months.
NCLH operates its own crucieristic activities through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.
