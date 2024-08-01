DHL closed the second quarter with a net profit of 805 million euros (-21.9%)

In the second quarter of this year, the group's revenues
DHL logistics and express courier companies are back on the rise as they
amounted to €20.6 billion, with an increase of +2.7% on the previous year.
same period of 2023 determined by the contribution of all the
main business segments with the exception of
maritime shipments which, with 1.4 billion, recorded a decline
by -1.4%. Revenues from air shipments are
over 1.5 billion (+3.6%), those generated by the
Express deliveries segment at €6.2 billion (+1.6%), revenues
from other supply chain solutions to 4.3 billion
(+2.8%), revenues in the e-commerce sector at 1.7 billion
(+10.5%) and those generated by postal services and other
deliveries in Germany amounted to almost 4.2 billion (+4.1%).
The German group reported quarterly EBITDA of 2.5
billion (-9.4%), an EBIT of over 1.3 billion (-20.2%) and a profit
net of €805 million (-21.9%).