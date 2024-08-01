Maersk expects results for the second quarter of 2024 to be lower than last year

The Danish group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has announced
today which expects to close the second quarter of 2024 with
Revenue of $12.8 billion vs. $12.99 billion
in the same period last year. In addition, a
underlying EBITDA of €2.1 billion compared to over €2.9 billion in the
April-June 2023 period and an underlying EBIT of €756 million
of dollars compared to $1.47 billion recorded last year.
In addition, the Danish shipowner group has announced that, due to the
of the dysfunctions of the supply chain caused by the crisis in
Red Sea which is expected to continue until the end of 2024 and
the continuing high demand in the transport sector
Containerized shipping company, Maersk plans to close the entire
2024 annual year with an underlying EBITDA value of between
between nine and 11 billion dollars compared to a value of 9.77
billion in 2023 and with an EBIT of between three and five billion
compared to an EBIT of 3.93 billion in 2023.