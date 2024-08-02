Six new electric gantry cranes for the new intermodal terminal of Milano Smistamento

Terminal AlpTransit (TerAlp), a company of the Logistics Hub
of the Italian State Railways group which manages terminals
intermodal transport in Northern Italy and which is owned by Mercitalia
Logistics and the Swiss Hupac, has ordered the Austrian Kuenz to
Supply, assembly and commissioning of six electric cranes
at the intermodal terminal of Milano Smistamento, which
is being built in Segrate. With a value of about
31 million euros, the contract represents one of the most
large one-off orders for the supply of intermodal cranes in
Europe.
The Milano Smistamento terminal will be built on an area of
approximately 240,000 square meters and will be equipped with
technologically advanced technologies that will allow the adoption of the most
high standards of safety and efficiency, essential for the
sustainable development of freight transport between Italy and Europe,
in particular with Switzerland. The construction of the terminal from
TerAlp plans an investment of around 115 million euros
subsidized by the Swiss government. The phased activation of the
terminal is scheduled for 2026 and at full capacity will have a
maximum capacity of 22 pairs of trains/day and can be
handling about 395,000 UTIs/year.
On the occasion of today's signing of the contract Sabrina De
Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics,
underlined that "terminals represent an important asset
for the development of logistics in Italy and Europe. The zipper
essential to promote intermodality and offer increasingly
more efficient and sustainable with a view to integrating the
Freight. As a Logistics Hub - De Filippis recalled -
We have investments of over 350 million dedicated to development
terminal and today we have placed a further concrete piece
the implementation of the investment plan. The Milan terminal
will represent a strategic hub to enhance connections
with the European Ten-t network, to support the economies of the
territory".