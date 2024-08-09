In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -5.4%

In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in the port
of Ravenna decreased by -5.4% over the same period of the
last year having amounted to 6.50 million tonnes, of which
5.60 million tons on landing (-7.6%) and 899 thousand tons
boarding (+11.3%). In the miscellaneous goods sector alone,
handled a total of 2.76 million tonnes (-12.2%), of
of which 677 thousand tons of container cargo (+1.3%), 462 thousand
tonnes of rolling stock (+1.6%) and 1.63 million tonnes of other
miscellaneous goods (-19.8%). Dry bulk cargo fell slightly by -1.3% with
2.58 million tonnes, including 1.03 million tonnes of
minerals and building materials (-10.9%), 727 thousand tons of
food, feed and oilseeds (+28.7%), 328 thousand
tons of cereals (-12.9%), 77 thousand tons of coal
(+177.8%), 40 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+77.2%),
21 thousand tons of chemicals (+107.8%) and 360 thousand tons
of other dry bulk (-21.3%). In the liquid bulk sector
the total was 1.15 million tons (+4.6%),
of which 554 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (+13.2%),
236 thousand tons of chemicals (+9.1%), 138 thousand tons
Of gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and gas
natural oil (-1.7%), 21 thousand tons of crude oil (+7.8%) and
204 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (-14.0%). Traffic
cruise was 88 thousand passengers (-2.9%), of which
71 thousand in home port (-9.7%) and 16 thousand in transit (+45.0%).
In the first six months of 2024, freight traffic
amounted to a total of 12.61 million tonnes, with a total of
down by -5.8% on the first half of last year. In the
miscellaneous goods sector, 1.18 million
tons of goods in containers (-6.8%), 892 thousand tons of
rolling stock (-5.0%) and 3.03 million tonnes of other cargo
(-8,7%). In the dry bulk segment, the following were handled
5.15 million tonnes (-7.4%) and in liquid bulk
1.40 million tonnes of petroleum products (+10.7%) and
960 thousand tons of non-oil bulk (-7.6%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the estimates for the month of July of
this year indicate a total traffic of almost 2.3 million
tons of goods, with a growth of +4.0% on July 2023.