Petrolifera Italo Rumena has acquired the Swedish Nordic Storage

The Italian Petrolifera Italo Rumena (PIR), a company that
provides liquid bulk storage and handling services
through its warehouses located in Northern Italy, in Ravenna and
Genoa, in Albania in Vlora and in Tunisia in Zarzis, has acquired the
Swedish Nordic Storage AB, which operates seven storage depots
in Sweden and Denmark. The Scandinavian company has been sold
by London-based Aquarius Energy, a joint venture between the Tristar groups
and Glencore, and the transaction was carried out through
another Swedish company active in the sector, InterTank Nordic
AB, of which PIR has previously acquired control.
Nordic Storage is one of the largest
storage of liquid bulk in Scandinavia, with a capacity
of over one million cubic meters. Its warehouses are located in
strategic location along the coast of Sweden (Gothenburg,
Helsingborg, Malmö, Norrköping, Oskarshamn and Gävle) and
in Denmark in Aalborg. Nordic Storage offers services for a wide range of
range of energy products (distillates, aviation fuels,
biofuels, vegetable oils, fuel oils) and chemicals.
With this acquisition, the PIR group doubles its capacity
of storage, reaching a total of about two million
cubic meters between the Mediterranean Sea and Scandinavia.