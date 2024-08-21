CD Cargo has exercised options with Bombardier Transportation for 11 TRAXX 3MS locomotives

Czech railway company CD Cargo has exercised options
agreed with Bombardier Transportation for the supply of
a further 11 TRAXX 3MS locomotives. In 2018, the Czech company had
Bombardier Transportation has ordered the first ten rail vehicles
of this type with options for an additional 40 locomotives. In 2020, the
railway division of the Bombardier group had been acquired
by the French Alstom which had taken charge of the order including
the options. Now CD Cargo has decided to exercise the options for the
supply of the last 11 of the 50 locomotives agreed, which
will be taken delivery in 2026. The value of the latest options
exercised amounts to one billion Czech crowns (40 million
euros).
In addition to this contract, including options, entered into in
2018, CD Cargo had subsequently ordered Bombardier
Transportation the supply of ten more TRAXX 3MS locomotives that
will be taken over next year and used by the
Austrian subsidiary of the Czech company.
In 2023, the trains operated by CD Cargo carried volumes of
cargo equal to over 12 million tons. Currently, the
company, as well as in the Czech Republic, operates
mainly in Austria, Croatia, Germany, Poland, Serbia,
Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary and has ongoing programmes for
expand its network in other countries, including Italy and the
Benelux.