The half-year results of China's COSCO Shipping International are growing

In the first half of this year, the
revenues of COSCO Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., the
Chinese company that provides services to the ships of the
parent company COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. In the first six months of 2024
The turnover amounted to 1.75 billion dollars
Hong Kong (US$225 million), with an increase of
+8.2% on the first half of last year, of which 1.76
billion (+15.1%) of revenues generated by the core business of services
to the maritime sector which have increased mainly - has made
Hong Kong company announced today - following the increase in
turnover produced by the production and sales segment of
naval paints and insurance brokerage thanks to the
completion of the acquisition of Helen Insurance Brokers
took place last January.
Operating profit of HK$135.9 million
recorded a decrease of -6.9% while net profit, with 392.4
million, marked an increase of +12.9%.