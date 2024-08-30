In the first half of 2024, container traffic at CMPort's terminals was 71.8 million TEUs

In the first six months of 2024, the port terminals managed by the
China Merchants Port Holdings (CMPort) of the China Merchants Group
Hong Kong Group handled container traffic equal to
to 71.8 million TEUs, with an increase of +7.9% on the first
Half of last year, of which 53.5 million TEUs (+7.0%)
handled in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and 18.3 million TEUs
(+10.6%) in the other foreign terminals. In addition, CMPort's terminals
handled bulk traffic that amounted to
274.2 million tons (+1.7%).
In the first half of this year, CMPort recorded revenues
HK$5.8 billion ($743 million)
USA), down -0.2%. Operating profit amounted to three
billion Hong Kong dollars (+42.2%) and net profit at 4.9 billion
billion (+23.3%).