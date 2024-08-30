Last month, Chinese ports recorded a new all-time record for container traffic

Last month, Chinese ports handled a total of
1.44 billion tons of goods, a volume that represents a
increase of +0.6% on July 2023 and the new record for
month of July which is such both for the goods handled
national seaports, which in July 2024 amounted to
927.8 million tonnes (+2.0%), while goods handled by
inland ports recorded a decrease of -1.9% having settled
to 509.2 million tonnes.
Last month, the only traffic handled by the ports of call
Chinese seafarers to and from abroad totaled 449.7 million
tons (+5.0%), a volume that represents a new record for the
month of July which is such both for the loads handled
from seaports and for cargoes handled by inland ports
which amounted to 403.1 million
tons (+4.9%) and 46.6 million tons (+5.8%).
In addition, in July 2024, Chinese ports established the new
historical record of containerized traffic that resulted
equal to 29.1 million TEUs (+7.5%), a new absolute peak which is
this also applies to containers handled only by seaports that
amounted to 25.6 million TEUs (+8.3%), while the inland
port, with over 3.4 million TEUs (+1.8%) marked the new
record for the month of July.
In the first seven months of this year, Chinese ports
handled 10.0 billion tons of goods globally, with
an increase of +4.0% over the January-July period of 2023,
of which 6.49 billion tonnes passed through seaports
(+4.0%) and 3.51 billion tonnes through inland ports
(+3,9%). The total international traffic alone is
amounted to 3.14 billion tonnes (+8.2%), of which 2.82 billion tonnes
billion tonnes handled by seaports (+8.4%) and
315.8 million tons from inland ports (+6.4%).
In the first seven months, total containerized traffic was
amounted to 190.9 million TEUs (+8.3%), of which 167.8 million TEUs
TEUs in seaports (+8.6%) and 23.1 million TEUs in ports
internal (+6.7%).