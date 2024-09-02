Another door of a ferry of the Jadrolinija fleet gives way

On Saturday a hatch of the company's Mljet
ferry
Croatian shipping Jadrolinija fell into the sea in the stages
docking of the ship at the port of Sveti Petro della Brač,
on the island of Brač, an incident that caused panic among the
passengers but no damage to people and vehicles on board. A
A similar incident occurred on 11 August in the port of
Mali Lošinj on board the ferry Lastovo
Jadrolinija had a much more dramatic outcome: the
collapse of a hatch had overwhelmed four seamen of the
ship killing three instantly and seriously wounding the fourth.
The new accident that took place on Saturday was followed today by a
unusual attack by the President of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran
Milanovic, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and
to the CEO of Jadrolinija, David Sopta. 'The
Jadrolinija ferries - denounced Milanovic - are
become unsafe for passengers and crew members, and
Plenkovic, instead of taking measures for their safety,
on alleged pressure against the government and, once again,
time, he considers himself a victim. You have to be extremely
insensitive and arrogant - accused the Croatian president again -
to invent these plots after, unfortunately, three seafarers from the
Jadrolinija lost their lives in the Lastovo ferry accident
which has not yet been clarified. And the accidents on the
Ferries continue to occur: the latest accident on the ferry
Mljet, fortunately, did not have serious consequences for the
passengers and crew, but it has shown that on our sea
ferries of dubious reliability sail, which
would require serious checks of the systems and methods of
maintenance of the fleet, as well as the verification procedures
used by the company". Referring then to the different ages
of the two ferries involved in the accidents, with the Lastovo
whose construction dates back to 1969 and with the Mljet that
entered service in 2014, Milanovic specified that,
"Obviously, the problem does not only concern the old
ships, which - he said - are purchased in circumstances that are not very
but also the general maintenance and assistance to ships,
since accidents also occur on the new ferries".