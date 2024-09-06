MSC Cruises hopes for the concession to be approved in the ports of Bari and Brindisi despite the notice of rejection of the application

Responding today to a "notice of rejection"
transmitted in recent days to the cruise company
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Meridionale in relation to the request for concession submitted by
MSC Cruises for cruise traffic management in the ports of
Bari and Brindisi, the MSC group company underlined that it
having "constantly discussed with the Authority on the
path to be taken during a serious and
in-depth study, which began two years ago, always providing the
required documentation and promptly fulfilling everything
what, from time to time, is requested by the Authority".
In addition, MSC Cruises highlighted that "the Advisory Committee
management of the Port Network Authority, as shown by some press reports,
issued an initial favourable opinion on 31 October 2023
to the operation. The Authority - the company noted again
- has also guaranteed the application submitted by MSC Cruises ample
national and European advertising, inviting potential
interested in submitting any comments and questions
competitors who have never arrived, however".
According to MSC Cruises, "the 'notice of rejection'
of the request sent to the company, formulated by the
management of the Authority in August 2024, it therefore appears
surprising and inexplicable, given its breadth, exhaustiveness
and the correctness of the documentation provided by MSC Cruises. It
- in the opinion of the cruise company - is also based on
on the use of criteria of judgment other than those commonly
adopted in other large Italian ports for similar operations".
Announcing that it will present its counter-arguments
to the Port System Authority, MSC Cruises has expressed
the hope that, "after having formulated its own
considerations, the issues raised by the
Management Committee, thus arriving at a reasonable and
Transparent definition of the procedure, in the interest of ports
of Bari and Brindisi, as well as of the entire Puglia region".
Finally, highlighting that it has significantly increased
already this year its cruise traffic in the
ports of Bari and Brindisi, "thus demonstrating
great interest, as well as confidence, in the potential
development of these ports", MSC Cruises concluded
specifying that "it will take note of the final decision
of the authority, reserving the right to assume in any case the
better decisions on their strategies
commercial for the future".