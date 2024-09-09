In the second quarter of 2024, the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven handled 15.9 million tonnes of cargo (+9.2%)
In the first six months of the year, growth, driven by containers, was +9.9%
Brema
September 9, 2024
In the first half of 2024, freight traffic in the
The port of Bremen/Bremerhaven was on the rise thanks to
the considerable increase in the volumes of containerized cargo. A
a positive trend that continued last June when the
German airport handled a total of 5.06 million
tons, with an increase of +6.5% on June 2023 driven by
by the +12.7% increase in containerized goods that amounted to
to 3.83 million tons. On the other hand, both other goods are down
which totalled 536 thousand tons (-10.7%) and the
liquid bulk with 112 thousand tons (-13.2%) and dry bulk
with 580 thousand tons (-6.5%).
In the second quarter of 2024, the German port handled
15.89 million tonnes of cargo, with a
an increase of +9.2% over the same period of last year,
of which 8.25 million tonnes at landing (+8.7%) and 7.64 million tonnes
of tons on board (+9.8%). Total freight traffic
was 11.92 million tons
(+14.7%) carried out with a container handling of
1,102,497 TEUs (+9.6%). In the other miscellaneous goods sector, the total
was 1.66 million tonnes (-5.9%), including
668 thousand tons of rolling stock (-22.1%), 561 thousand tons of
steel products (+19.9%), 177 thousand tons of products
forestry (+62.4%) and 256 thousand tons of other cargo (-22.4%).
In the liquid bulk segment, 429 thousand were handled
tonnes (-10.4%) and in the dry bulk sector 1.89 million tonnes (-10.4%)
tonnes (-1.5%), of which 1.08 million tonnes of minerals
(+4.4%), 120 thousand tons of cereals and other foodstuffs
(-35.8%), 27 thousand tons of coal and coke (+350.0%) and 1.09
million tons of other dry bulk (-6.7%).
In the first half of this year, global traffic increased
30.92 million tonnes, up +9.9% on the previous year,
first half of 2023, of which 15.76 million tonnes to the
landing (+8.8%) and 15.16 million tons at embarkation (+11.0%).
In the containerized goods sector, the total was
23.85 million tons (+17.2%) made with a
container handling of 2,222,233 TEUs (+12.0%). The others
miscellaneous goods amounted to 3.19 million tons (-5.8%),
of which 1.28 million tonnes of rolling stock (-25.8%), 1.05 million tonnes
of tons of steel products (+23.4%), 273 thousand tons
of forest products (+7.1%) and 584 thousand tons of other cargoes
(+5,8%). Liquid bulk cargo was 721 thousand tons (-13.4%) and
solid waste 3.16 million tonnes, including 1.78 million tonnes
tons of minerals (-11.0%), 227 thousand tons of cereals and
foodstuffs (-32.8%), 37 thousand tons of coal and coke
(-53.2%) and 1.83 million tonnes of other dry bulk
(-8,2%).
