The European Rail Freight Association lists the priorities for the development of rail freight to the EU

To ensure the development of transport activities
rail freight policy, European policy
focuses on the efficiency of rail infrastructure,
creation of the Single European Railway Area and the improvement of the
competitiveness of rail cargo. He highlighted this
today the European Rail Freight Association (ERFA) on the occasion of the
annual event attended by industry experts and
representatives of European politics, a meeting during which
The association presented its 2024-2029 Manifesto which
identifies the key issues facing the EU institutions and the
Member States of the Union should address in the course of this
European legislation to enable rail transport of the
to contribute to the European Union's objectives in this area.
mobility and emission reduction.
In particular, the manifesto explains that the infrastructures
European railway networks need to be renewed and the network
TEN-T infrastructure infrastructure needs to be completed, ensuring that the
at the same time that in the coming years the temporary reductions in
network capacity has the least negative impact on the
transport of goods by rail. According to the ERFA, this should
be also guaranteed through adequate financial compensation
railway undertakings affected by the restrictions and, in the opinion of the
of the association, the EU should build on the model
Swiss.
In addition, the ERFA manifesto notes the need for a
re-evaluation and development of the rules and schemes relating to
charges for access to the rail network in order to
encourage the use of railways for the transport of goods. In
specifically, the association underlined the need to
have a stable multiannual framework and significant measures
such as the German TraFöG, a measure through which the
Federal Republic finances part of the transport costs
rail freight through financing proportional to the
prices of train paths, with resources that in 2024 are equal to
to 229.5 million euros. According to the ERFA, measures to support
These costs should be the main tool and not the main
to support rail cargo, while avoiding
to subsidise specific segments of the market or to subsidise
directly some companies.
The manifesto also emphasizes the need for absolute
priorities for the implementation of European Rail Traffic
Management System (ERTMS)
whose implementation - specified the ERFA - must be
implemented with reliable plans and coordinated with availability
of on-board equipment. For the association, the costs for
the installation of the necessary on-board equipment should
be fully subsidised since there would be no
added value for companies in the adoption of these technologies.
As regards the establishment of the Single European Railway Area,
according to the ERFA it should be completed by reducing bureaucracy,
simplifying language requirements and
Certification for railway licences and equipment
rolling.