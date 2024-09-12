The Danish DSV wins in the tender for the acquisition of DB Schenker

Citing sources from the Deutsche Bahn (DB) railway group and the
German government, the news agency "Reuters" reported
I note today that the Danish logistics group DSV has won the tender for
buy DB Schenker, the logistics company of the DB Group,
and specified that in the coming days a
preliminary sale agreement worth approximately 14 billion
euro. In the coming days, the meeting of the
Supervisory Board of the DB Group, which is mainly composed of
representatives of the government, parliament and trade unions, for
approve the assignment.
DSV's offer would therefore have exceeded that of the
British financial company CVC Capital Partners, of slightly higher value
which is nevertheless supported by the Ver.di
alarmed by the loss of jobs that would entail the
Danish proposal.