In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by +1.9%

In the first half of 2024 through the Swiss Alps
A total of 19.62 million tons were transported
of goods, with an increase of +1.9% over the first six months of last year
year that was generated both by the growth of +1.3% in the
rail traffic totalling 14.20 million tonnes
and by the +3.5% increase in road traffic which
amounted to 5.43 million tonnes. In the first half of
this year - announced today the Swiss Federal Office for
Transport - rail share was 72.3%, 0.5 points
percentages less than in the first six months of last year.
The FOT explained that in the first half of 2024
the activity of transporting goods through the Alps is
was characterized by the consequences of the accident in the tunnel
Gotthard base and the construction sites underway on important
access routes to Alptransit which, together with the difficult
economic situation in Europe, have led to a slight
decrease in the rail share, while the
transalpine road traffic with the transit of
480 thousand trucks, with a growth of +3.5% compared to the first six
months of 2023.
If in the first half of 2024 the consequences of the accident
occurred in August 2023 in the Gotthard Base Tunnel
were still clearly perceptible to the railway, with volumes of goods
transited on the Gotthard axis results decreased by
-7.2%, traffic on the Lötschberg-Simplon axis, on the other hand,
recorded growth of +23.0%. As for the increase in the
road transport, mainly affected the Gotthard
(354 thousand trucks, +5.2 %) and the Great St. Bernard (16 thousand trucks,
+18.7%), while it decreased at San Bernardino (64 thousand
trucks, -3.4%) and Simplon (46 thousand trucks, -2.9%).
With regard to the outlook for the coming months, the FOT
expects that major construction work that began this summer and
scheduled on the access routes to Alptransit in Italy and in
Germany will cause a significant drop in rail traffic.