Fifteen million euros to the port of Pozzallo for cold ironing

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has welcomed the
request for a €15 million loan from the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea to provide the
port of Pozzallo of a "cold ironing" system in order to
to supply electricity from the shore grid to ships
moored to the docks so that they can minimize
the use of fossil fuels in port and related emissions.
"It is - underlined the president of the Port Authority -
Francesco Di Sarcina - of one of the most conspicuous loans
in the national ranking drawn up by the Ministry in relation to the
size of the port of Pozzallo. This is the first important
a result that makes us understand the importance and advantages of being part of
a port system authority to obtain resources
Significant; It is the first step but others will follow because
our commitment to Pozzallo is no less than that of the
three other ports: Catania, Augusta and, recently, Syracuse".